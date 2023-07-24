Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones - The Messenger
Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could see Apple's Pro line of iPhones getting their first ever price hike

Michelle Ehrhardt
Jun Matsuda receiving his new Apple products from an Apple staff member inside the Apple Store on George Street on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

“Apple is considering raising the price for Pro Models” of the iPhone 15, unnamed sources recently told Bloomberg. The sources didn’t reveal the reasoning for the price hike, but they did say the company had to trim 2 million orders for the base iPhone 15 and is compensating by adding additional Pro units.

The news comes on the heels of a report from The Information claiming that Apple was having difficulty manufacturing the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max due to issues with their screens. Bloomberg’s sources said the issue should be fixed soon and “will not have a noticeable impact on production,” which runs counter to what The Information heard from its sources. Bloomberg’s sources say the company is asking suppliers for 85 million iPhone 15 units, which is roughly in line with what the company had at launch last year.

Apple has yet to raise prices on its Pro iPhone models since their introduction with the iPhone 11, with base Pro models still costing $999 and Pro Max models still costing $1,099. However, a January report from IDC pointed out that smartphone sales during the most recent holiday period dropped almost 20 percent year over year as customers adjusted to a difficult financial climate.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said of the iPhone in a February earnings call, lending credence to the idea that a price hike could be on the way.

