Apple Check Signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 up for Auction for Over $50,000

Apple memorabilia fetch a high price, and now collectors can get their hands on one historic item that predates the company. The second check that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak signed on the road to creating Apple hits the auction market this month through RR Auction.

The check was signed 13 days before Apple’s official founding, on March 19, 1976. Apple’s account with Wells Fargo Bank hadn’t even officially opened on this date. The temporary check is one piece of the early days of Apple, and its routing and account numbers match other early checks attributed to Apple.

The check was issued to a printed circuit board company called Ramlor, Inc for a payment of $116.97, which would be about $630 today. According to RR Auction, Jobs and Wozniak “likely” wrote the check to pay for circuit boards for the first Apple-1 computers.

As of writing, there are 18 bids on the check and the price is now at $55,527. The next bid is set at $61,080, with bidding ending on August 24. While the price may seem high at first glance, it’s worth considering that just this month a 4 GB original iPhone auctioned for over $190,000 through LCG Auctions and a pair of Apple sneakers went up for sale for $50,000 through Sotheby’s. This check captures a crucial moment in tech history for interested collectors.

There are more than 50 Apple-related items also up for sale through RR Auction until August 24. Among the items are functional early Apple computers and a draft ad handwritten by Steve Jobs for the Apple-1 computer.