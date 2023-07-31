Apple Check Signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 up for Auction for Over $50,000 - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Apple Check Signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 up for Auction for Over $50,000

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak signed the $116.97 temporary check for parts used in the first Apple-1 computers

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Steve Jobs (left) and Steve Wozniak in April 1977. Getty Images

Apple memorabilia fetch a high price, and now collectors can get their hands on one historic item that predates the company. The second check that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak signed on the road to creating Apple hits the auction market this month through RR Auction

The check was signed 13 days before Apple’s official founding, on March 19, 1976. Apple’s account with Wells Fargo Bank hadn’t even officially opened on this date. The temporary check is one piece of the early days of Apple, and its routing and account numbers match other early checks attributed to Apple.  

The check was issued to a printed circuit board company called Ramlor, Inc for a payment of $116.97, which would be about $630 today. According to RR Auction, Jobs and Wozniak “likely” wrote the check to pay for circuit boards for the first Apple-1 computers. 

As of writing, there are 18 bids on the check and the price is now at $55,527. The next bid is set at $61,080, with bidding ending on August 24. While the price may seem high at first glance, it’s worth considering that just this month a 4 GB original iPhone auctioned for over $190,000 through LCG Auctions and a pair of Apple sneakers went up for sale for $50,000 through Sotheby’s. This check captures a crucial moment in tech history for interested collectors.

Read More

There are more than 50 Apple-related items also up for sale through RR Auction until August 24. Among the items are functional early Apple computers and a draft ad handwritten by Steve Jobs for the Apple-1 computer.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.