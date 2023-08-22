The Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Earbuds Will Soon Be Available in Two New Metallic Colors

Apple's $170 Beats Studio Buds +, released back in May, surprisingly have some features and options that its $169 AirPods don't. These include solid active noise canceling (ANC) performance and some excellent colorways. Today, the company revealed two new color options that will drop in early September.

An upgrade to 2021's Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds + brought several welcome improvements including better battery life, a smaller design resulting in a more comfortable fit and improved ANC that came very close to matching the ANC capabilities of Apple's much pricier AirPods Pro 2. They cut back on some premium niceties like wireless charging and in-ear detection, but out-styled their cousins with three unique launch colors.

These included one '90s-style option made from transparent plastic with a frosted finish, exposing the electronics in the charging case as well as the earbuds themselves.

Although the charging cases feature the metallic sheen of the Beats Studio Buds +'s new color options, the earbuds themselves only feature the finish on their shortcut buttons. Apple

Now, just three months after the debut of the Beats Studio Buds +, the brand is announcing two additional new color options: Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver, with sparkly metallic finishes on the charging cases and the earbuds' shortcut buttons. The rest of the earbuds are matte pink or gray.

The new color options will be priced the same as the original three, $170, and will be available from Apple's online and brick and mortar stores starting on Sept. 7. Both colorways will also be available from Target, while Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy will only carry the Cosmic Silver option.