A Fully Restored Apple-1 Computer Signed by Steve Wozniak Just Sold for $223,520

The PC signed by Steve Wozniak was recently fully restored, lifting its sales price past earlier estimates.

Andrew Liszewski
It may not be pretty, but this vintage machine helped launch Apple and the personal computer revolution.RR Auction

The Apple-1 was the first personal computer designed, built and sold by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and one of the few remaining functional units was auctioned on Thursday for $223,520 to an undisclosed buyer.

Between 1976 and 1977, Jobs and Wozniak spent 10 months building 200 Apple-1 computers in a Los Altos, Calif. garage—and managed to sell 175 of them for $666.66. One of those units was resold in 1980 at the Computer Hobbyist Show in Framingham, Mass.—and then sold at the auction earlier this week at Boston-based RR Auction.

Following years of use, that Apple-1 was brought to a Bryant University event in 2017 where Wozniak signed it. Last year, a restoration expert refurbished the machine completely, making it fully functional again.

With the signature and recent makeover, the PC actually surpassed early sale estimates and follows a long line of Jobs and Apple memorabilia snapped up at auction. A year ago, another restored and Woz-signed Apple-1 sold through an eBay auction for $340,100, while a few months ago a $175 Wells Fargo check signed by Steve Jobs sold for nearly $107,000.

