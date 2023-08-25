A Fully Restored Apple-1 Computer Signed by Steve Wozniak Just Sold for $223,520

The Apple-1 was the first personal computer designed, built and sold by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and one of the few remaining functional units was auctioned on Thursday for $223,520 to an undisclosed buyer.

Between 1976 and 1977, Jobs and Wozniak spent 10 months building 200 Apple-1 computers in a Los Altos, Calif. garage—and managed to sell 175 of them for $666.66. One of those units was resold in 1980 at the Computer Hobbyist Show in Framingham, Mass.—and then sold at the auction earlier this week at Boston-based RR Auction.

Following years of use, that Apple-1 was brought to a Bryant University event in 2017 where Wozniak signed it. Last year, a restoration expert refurbished the machine completely, making it fully functional again.

With the signature and recent makeover, the PC actually surpassed early sale estimates and follows a long line of Jobs and Apple memorabilia snapped up at auction. A year ago, another restored and Woz-signed Apple-1 sold through an eBay auction for $340,100, while a few months ago a $175 Wells Fargo check signed by Steve Jobs sold for nearly $107,000.