Anita Sarkeesian Is Ending Feminist Frequency

Feminist Frequency, the Youtube channel that brought a critical feminist eye to the video games industry, is ending its run after 15 years, with channel creator Anita Sarkeesian citing burnout.



“I’m ending Feminist Frequency because I’m extremely burnt out,” Sarkeesian told Polygon, which broke the story of the channel's end. “I can’t vacation that off. I can’t offload that anymore.”



Sarkeesian began Feminist Frequency in 2009, but the channel rapidly grew in viewership and prominence after publishing the very first episode in what would become the channel’s flagship critique series, “Tropes Vs. Women In Video Games.”

When it was pitched on Kickstarter, the “Tropes Vs. Women In Video Games” series aimed to provide a constructive yet critical look at how five particular stereotypes are used in video games, before expanding significantly after far outpacing its original $6,000 goal.



After earning over $158,000 in funding, the project culminated in a 20 episode series of lectures where Sarkeesian cited literature and academic theory to break down frequent stereotypes featured prominently and repeatedly among video games’ female characters.



Neil Druckmann, the writer and director of games like The Last Of Us and the Uncharted series, as well as Arkane creative director Harvey Smith, have both spoken publicly about how Feminist Frequency impacted their work and the roles women have in their games.



Tropes Vs. Women earned mainstream attention as well, with Sarkeesian making appearances on ABC News, The Colbert Report, Time’s Most Influential People list and Cosmopolitan’s Most Fascinating People On The Internet list.



Not all of the attention Sarkeesian received was positive. In her mission to improve the industry, she became one of the first targets of what would become known as Gamergate.



For the majority of Feminist Frequency’s run, Sarkeesian was the constant target of threats to her life and safety, including a bomb threat at the Game Developer Conference she was scheduled to speak at in 2014. To help curb such threats, many of the videos on her own channel have comments totally disabled.



The continued harassment and how it affected her work’s perception in the gaming space almost led to her shuttering the channel much earlier, Sarkeesian told Polygon.



“I was so over talking about abuse,” she said. “At that point, at my talks about online harassment, I started to be like, ‘I’m not talking about my experience anymore. It’s online. You can go and check it out. I’m not retraumatizing myself for the sake of this audience anymore.’”

Despite the double-sided nature of Feminist Frequency’s legacy, Sarkeesian used her experience to launch several charitable endeavors. Growing past its video essay roots, Feminist Frequency also became a nonprofit that provided “confidential emotional support to people” in the games industry, and helped create training programs to end gender-based harm in gaming workplaces.

Such work became increasingly relevant as major companies like Activision Blizzard and Riot Games’ faced sex discrimination lawsuits. In 2020, Feminist Frequency created the Games and Online Harassment Hotline, allowing gamers, streamers, developers, and other persons in the industry to report any abuse and harassment they experience.

Most recently, Feminist Frequency won a Peabody Award in 2022 for Digital and Interactive Storytelling.



Sarkeesian didn’t tell Polygon what was next for her, only hinted that something entirely new is on the horizon as Feminist Frequency and the Games and Online Harassment Hotline come to a close.



“Sometimes it’s actually better that we can move on to new things — to take risks and do things that challenge us,” she told Polygon.