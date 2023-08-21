Anger Over Climate Change Motivates Activists Most, Study Finds - The Messenger
Anger Over Climate Change Motivates Activists Most, Study Finds

The Norwegian survey also finds fear, guilt and other emotions tied to the changing climate, but none were as strongly linked to taking action as seeing red

Dave Levitan
Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away together with other climate activists from the organization ‘Ta Tillbaka Framtiden’ (Take Back the Future), who block the entrance to Oljehamnen neighbourhood in Malmo, Sweden, on June 19, 2023.JOHAN NILSSON/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Getting angry is the surest spur for taking action on climate change. A new study of more than 2,000 people in Norway found that while climate change inspires other emotions including sadness, fear and guilt, nothing correlated with taking direct action as strongly as anger.

"The motivational potential of anger can be recognized in everything from Greta Thunberg's speeches to the uprise of protest movements such as the Yellow Vests," wrote the researchers, led by Thea Gregersen, of the Norwegian Research Centre in Bergen, Norway, in the journal Global Environmental Change.

The authors asked 2,046 people how they feel about climate change; about half reported feeling some amount of anger, but some were angrier than others: women, young people and left-leaning participants were the most angry.

Their ire is directed at a number of targets: politicians, nation states, the rich and the consequences of climate change. But respondents said human actions — or more accurately, inaction — was the most maddening motivator.

The most prominent youth climate activist, Greta Thunberg, summed the feeling up this way: "You all come to us young people for hope," Thunberg told the United Nations in 2019. "How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words... We will not let you get away with this."

That anger is often translated into action, the study found. More than any of the other four emotions measured (sadness, fear, guilt and hope), anger was the strongest predictor of self-reported climate activism such as participating in a protest. Getting mad was also associated with support for climate policy (the researchers used an example of increased taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel), but was not strongly connected with changes to individual behavior.

"Given that anger is typically associated with seeing other people as responsible, individual behaviors might not be considered effective in mitigating climate change," the study authors opine.

Read More

Recently, activists have made headlines for protests involving the targeting of famous works of art, which a Just Stop Oil spokesperson said stems from "outrage that people feel is justified."

