Android phone users in the United States can now use Chat GPT on their phone.

On Tuesday, Open AI announced that the mobile app version of their ultra-popular large language modeler had been rolled out for Android devices in the U.S. as well as India, Bangladesh and Brazil.

On Twitter, the company said more countries will be able to download the app over the coming week.

An iPhone app version has been available for download since May while the desktop version of Open AI’s flagship product first went live in November, kicking off a flurry of activity thanks to the program’s ability to offer concise, conversational answers to a variety of questions.

Not that the program is perfect: last week, the company acknowledged that some recent updates have made ChatGPT’s answers less reliable.

The company is also facing a Federal Trade Commission investigation over allegations that ChatGPT has engaged in “unfair or deceptive” data security practices.