Ancient DNA from Machu Picchu Reveals New Secrets of Incan Society

Analysis of DNA taken from bodies buried near Peru’s Machu Picchu indicates the mountainous Incan citadel was home to a diverse population that got along in relative harmony.

In a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances, researchers from Yale and Tulane universities describe the ordinary people who inhabited this ancient royal estate — a caretaker class whose members originated from different corners of the Incan empire.

At its peak, the empire's borders spanned 2,500 miles and included more than 10,000,000 people — the Incans reigned over a vast swath of South America for hundreds of years until the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

In its heyday, Machu Picchu likely was a getaway resort for the Incan Empire’s high society, who used it for both cultural ceremonies and political meetings. The site's caretakers came from a class of male royal retainers known as the yanacona, who lived at Machu Picchu year round with their wives.

Artifacts at the site, including samples of pottery found in burials, suggested that the yanacona came from all over the empire — and now, the researchers can confirm these suspicions using their very bones.

The people who lived in Machu Picchu were likely a diverse group, according to a new study. CAROLINA PAUCAR/AFP via Getty Images

The researchers analyzed the DNA from 36 burials first uncovered at Machu Picchu by explorer Hiram Bingham in 1911. They found genetic markers common to the Andean highlands, the Peruvian coast and portions of the Amazon that now span modern-day Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

“One of the interesting surprises was close to a third of the population had Amazonian origin in some way," Jason Nesbitt, an associate professor at Tulane University’s department of anthropology and co-author of the study, said. That, he added "would be sort of the frontier of the Inca Empire.”

Nesbitt and his team compared the Machu Picchu DNA to that of 34 individuals buried in the area around Cusco, the empire’s capital city. The Cusco residents were also diverse, but the remote mountaintop complex was surprisingly more cosmopolitan, the study found.

The evidence shows the Machu Picchu caretakers appeared to have lived comfortable lives — their skeletons have no signs of having to endure hard agricultural labor or injury. Rather, Nesbitt explained that the yacona likely played roles in religious ceremonies or made goods for the Incan elites and may have been hand-picked from across the empire.

“It does suggest a certain degree of mobility within the empire,” said Nesbitt.

Given the sheer size of the Inca Empire, it’s not surprising that it encompassed people of different ethnicities, cultures and languages. But Nesbitt cautions that Machu Picchu may not have been a Shangri-La of social harmony, but rather a place where, despite differences, people co-existed because that was the will of their ruler.

“There is evidence that the individuals that moved there were living harmoniously in some sense,” said Nesbitt. But the Incan Empire, he added, was a unified state and “a lot of that unity is enforced by violence.”