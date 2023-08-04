An Unprecedented Heat Wave Imperils Florida’s Corals: A Top Scientist Explains How to Save Them

An unprecedented marine heat wave is driving what could become the worst summer for coral reefs in Florida’s history.

Surface water temperatures are about 1.8 to 5.4 F above normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Some areas are over 100 F, approaching hot tub territory. Such high temperatures, made worse by climate change, cause coral bleaching, rendering once colorful corals ghostly white.

The extreme heat is pushing Florida’s already fragile corals to the edge, imperiling ongoing efforts to restore the reefs to something like their former glory. For over a decade researchers have grown corals in nurseries close to shore, preserving stocks to help rebuild wild reefs. Now, many of those nurseries are too hot, forcing scientists to pull corals out of the water and into aquariums to save what they can.

The Messenger spoke with John Parkinson, a coral reef biologist at the University of South Florida about the crisis. He studies coral bleaching at the molecular level to understand why it happens and how corals can adapt to warmer temperatures. His lab’s work is helping coral restorationists build more resilient reefs that can, hopefully, withstand a warmer future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Messenger: What’s it’s like off the coast of Florida right now?

John Parkinson: In terms of sea water temperature, it’s the hottest it’s been this early in the season since NOAA started recording in the 1980s. Corals are being exposed early and often to temperatures they can’t really withstand for a long time.

What can happen when corals are in such hot water?

Coral bleaching, which is when corals kick out their algal symbionts because of stress and lose their color. Those symbionts provide energy for the coral, so when they don’t have them, they essentially can’t eat and become sick over time.

Bleached corals on Australia's Great Barrier Reef. The expulsion of corals' symbiotic algae drains color from the structure. Credit: Brett Monroe Garner

Corals vary in their heat tolerance, and Florida Keys corals are pretty resilient. They’ve been through hot and cold extremes, along with disease outbreaks. That’s whittled down a lot of the corals that aren’t tolerant of these stressors, but even still, the abuses being thrown at them keep getting larger and larger.

How bad is the bleaching this year, compared to previous years?

We’re in dangerous territory. Signs are pointing to more intense bleaching, happening much earlier in the season than usual. We’re seeing paling [what scientists call the early stages of bleaching] in species that don't usually go through it.

Some of these corals out there aren't even bleaching. They're just dying. They are losing their tissue before they even get a chance to bleach, because the temperatures are just beyond what they can withstand. It’s likely going to continue to get worse, since these temperatures will probably last through October.

How is this marine heatwave affecting ongoing efforts to restore the reefs in the Florida Keys?

The reefs in the Florida Keys aren’t as healthy as, say, the Great Barrier Reef. We have a lot less diversity here and more direct impact from humans — from overfishing or nutrient output from sewers. But we’ve been working on restoring these reefs for the past 15 years or so. We’ve made some progress by growing coral in water nurseries close to shore. We’re trying to maintain diverse corals in a biobank, to make sure we don’t lose species.

Coral being grown in Reef Renewal USA's coral nursery. Credit: Keys Marine Lab

When a heatwave comes, one of the easiest things to do in nurseries is just lower the corals down in the water column, where it’s a bit cooler. They're not as happy down there, they don't have as much light, they're not growing as much. But it will hopefully keep them alive.

Sometimes that’s not enough, and you have to move corals out of the water and into a land-based nursery, like an aquarium. That’s what’s happening at the Keys Marine Lab, where they have these new seawater systems that can maintain a large number of corals in temperature-controlled water. Right now, they’re thinking they may have to hold onto these corals for several months, and then put them back when it’s cooler.

Scientists are also trying to find rarer healthy corals out on the reefs that they want to preserve, breaking off fragments that they take back to these aquariums, and then eventually placing them back on the reef.

Corals cooling off in an aquarium at Keys Marine Lab. Credit: Keys Marine Lab

If these marine heatwaves are going to become more intense and frequent, is this something we’re going to have to do every year? Can this fight to restore these reefs be won?

I'm an optimist. I think it can be won, but you have to have both climate mitigation and restoration. If every year all we’re doing is moving them in when it’s hot and then moving them back out, that won’t work. That’s not an ecosystem that’s self-sufficient. We really need to reduce the stressors.

Big picture, that’s reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But that’s not going to happen overnight, so these restoration efforts are a stopgap measure. We're trying to make sure that corals persist until the time that mitigation efforts actually take effect.

Saving these reefs is really important, not just because they have lots of biodiversity. They really impact people, because they protect the coastline. Without reefs, you're subject to more flooding, beach erosion, wave action from hurricanes. The Florida Keys also produce billions a year in tourism, which would be gone if we lose these reefs.