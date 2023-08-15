Amazon’s Lobbying Blitz Greatly Intensified In Recent Years, New Report Says

Amazon’s lobbying efforts have greatly increased in the last several years, according to a new report from a tech watchdog organization, with the tech giant outspending both Apple and Alphabet in lobbying dollars. Significantly, the flurry of attempts to influence lawmakers comes amid increased Capitol Hill attention on Amazon over antitrust concerns.

Just in 2022, Amazon helped fund 596 federal, state and local organizations and groups that “laundered” the company’s talking points, the Tech Oversight Project report reads. Moreover, Amazon and its subsidiaries spent over $108 million on lobbying efforts, not including political donations, in the last five years, outpacing those two rivals, according to data from OpenSecrets

The report from the watchdog group comes at a conspicuous time. Amazon is meeting with the Federal Trade Commission today in a closed-door session in a final attempt to stave off the agency taking up an antitrust case against the company.

The FTC declined to comment. So did Amazon.

“Amazon’s vast influence operation is a tacit acknowledgment that they manipulate their marketplace to harm consumers, and their business model relies on those predatory practices to turn a profit,” said Kyle Morse, the Tech Oversight Project’s deputy executive director.

Amazon’s lobbyists focused most heavily on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, an antitrust bill targeting Big Tech. Amazon lobbyists listed that legislation on 41 quarterly disclosures about their activity in Washington, while the second highest among any other bill was 18 disclosures, according to the report.

Ron Knox, senior researcher at the nonprofit Institute for Local Self-Reliance, which has been critical of Amazon in the past, said Amazon’s spending on lobbying and campaign donations is “akin to a kind of legalized bribery” where the company can get its way by “filling campaign coffers and pushing lawmakers to do its bidding.”