Amazon’s Cloud Service Releases AI for Doctors To Write and Analyze Patient Notes

Amazon Web Services, the cloud division of the retail giant, has introduced a generative AI and speech recognition tool for clinical use, called AWS HealthScribe. The tool is designed for healthcare providers to transcribe medical session recordings and summarize the interactions,

Powered by Bedrock, AWS’s foundational Al, the product was revealed Wednesday at the AWS Summit conference.

“Documentation is a particularly time-consuming effort for healthcare professionals,” said Bratin Saha, vice president of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Services at AWS in a statement.

“Our healthcare customers and partners tell us they want to spend more time creating innovative clinical care and research solutions for their patients while spending less time building, maintaining, and operating foundational health data capabilities.”

AWS said the tool is designed to “reinvent how [clinicians] collaborate, make data-driven clinical and operational decisions, advance precision medicine, and decrease the cost of care.”

Integrating AI chatbots into clinical work is difficult, AWS explained. To fully benefit from such technology, providers need to train their tools to understand complex medical terminology to ensure they accurately document patient-doctor interactions. HealthScribe solves the problem, AWS said.

The new service is a plug-and-play API health providers can use with existing electronic health record systems and “requires no machine learning expertise” to use, the company said.

HealthScribe is similar to Alphabet’s Med-PaLM health product. Med-PaLM is a chatbot powered by generative AI for medical services. The product has repeatedly achieved high scores in medical examinations, easily beating several competing health-focused AI services.