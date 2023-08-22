Amazon Called Cops on Albany Employees, Fired Union Organizer: Report

Amazon allegedly engaged in numerous union busting behaviors at a warehouse located near Albany, including calling the police on employees and firing a union organizer in the lead-up to a union vote last year, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing viewed by Bloomberg.

The filing, which was made on Monday, includes allegations that the company prevented employees from discussing union activities during working hours and alleges Amazon forced employees to attend anti-union meetings, Bloomberg reports.

The Messenger has requested a copy of the filing.

According to Bloomberg, the complaint alleges Amazon targeted union organizers by barring them from company grounds outside working hours. One employee was allegedly fired in connection to union organizing.

The complaint, according to the report, requests that employee be reinstated in their job, and that the warehouse hold an employee meeting and read a statement of worker’s rights.

In October 2022, employees at the Amazon warehouse in question voted against unionizing, 406 to 206 votes.

In a statement to The Messenger, an Amazon spokesperson said the allegations “are completely without merit and we look forward to showing that through the legal process.”

“Dozens of charges filed at ALB1 have already been dismissed by the NLRB, and we look forward to having these allegations dismissed as well.”