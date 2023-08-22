Amazon Called Cops on Albany Employees, Fired Union Organizer: Report - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Amazon Called Cops on Albany Employees, Fired Union Organizer: Report

Amazon told The Messenger that the allegations by the National Labor Relations Board are "completely without merit"

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An Amazon employee packs items at Rugeley Amazon Fulfilment Centre on November 23, 2022 in Rugeley, England.Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Amazon allegedly engaged in numerous union busting behaviors at a warehouse located near Albany, including calling the police on employees and firing a union organizer in the lead-up to a union vote last year, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing viewed by Bloomberg.

The filing, which was made on Monday, includes allegations that the company prevented employees from discussing union activities during working hours and alleges Amazon forced employees to attend anti-union meetings, Bloomberg reports.

The Messenger has requested a copy of the filing.

According to Bloomberg, the complaint alleges Amazon targeted union organizers by barring them from company grounds outside working hours. One employee was allegedly fired in connection to union organizing.

The complaint, according to the report, requests that employee be reinstated in their job, and that the warehouse hold an employee meeting and read a statement of worker’s rights.

In October 2022, employees at the Amazon warehouse in question voted against unionizing, 406 to 206 votes. 

In a statement to The Messenger, an Amazon spokesperson said the allegations “are completely without merit and we look forward to showing that through the legal process.”

Read More

“Dozens of charges filed at ALB1 have already been dismissed by the NLRB, and we look forward to having these allegations dismissed as well.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.