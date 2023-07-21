Amazon Puts $120 Million Into Satellite Facility for SpaceX Starlink Competitor, Project Kuiper - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Amazon Puts $120 Million Into Satellite Facility for SpaceX Starlink Competitor, Project Kuiper

Amazon will launch two prototype satellites “in the coming months,” according to the company

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jeff Bezos is the head of Amazon and Blue Origin.Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space exploration ambitions are getting closer to fruition: The online retail giant Amazon is investing $120 million to build a new satellite processing facility in Florida to serve as a workhorse for its Project Kuiper internet network, the company announced Friday.

The facility is critical if Amazon is to make good on its promise to launch a constellation of low-orbit satellites that would compete with SpaceX’s Starlink to provide internet connectivity to consumers on Earth.

Project Kuiper has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission to put 3,236 satellites into space. The constellation is designed to improve access to fast, affordable internet in unserved and underserved communities around the world, according to the company.

The Florida project is the latest long-term investment to make that vision a reality, Amazon stated in a blog post Friday.

The satellite-processing outpost will sit within the Launch and Landing Facility of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, which historically launched NASA’s Space Shuttles. The Launch and Landing Facility is managed by Space Florida as part of the state’s space exploration and tourism development initiative.

From this iconic base, Amazon will develop and integrate Kuiper satellites with Blue Origin rockets in partnership with United Launch Alliance (ULA). The company says it has 77 launch vehicles ready to deploy the satellites into orbit.

“We are proud to partner with Space Florida to bolster the growing space industry in Florida and elsewhere across the United States, and we look forward to adding more talent to our skilled operations and manufacturing team,” Steve Metayer, vice president of Kuiper Production Operations, said in a statement.

“We have an ambitious plan to begin Project Kuiper’s full-scale production launches and early customer pilots next year, and this new facility will play a critical role in helping us deliver on that timeline.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Project Kuiper chose Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility for this facility, and we look forward to being a part of their mission of global connectivity,” said Frank DiBello, president and CEO of Space Florida in the statement.

Amazon will launch two prototype satellites “in the coming months,” according to the post, and finish construction at the site by the end of 2024. It believes orbital flights will begin in early 2025.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.