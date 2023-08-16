Amazon Medics Told To Send Injured Employees Back To Work: Report

Several instances of Amazon warehouse workers injured on the job being sent back to work by the company's medics have been uncovered as part of a WIRED investigation.

Some Amazon workers were also blocked from accessing a doctor, the investigation finds.

In interviews with WIRED, Amazon medical staff describe incidents where they were allegedly asked to talk employees out of seeing doctors. The medical staff claim in some cases they were chastised if they did refer a worker for medical attention.

The investigation found incidents where employees were sent back to work in warehouses after sustaining injuries, including torn ligaments, concussions and even suspected skull fractures.

One medical staff worker described to WIRED a meeting during which managers stressed the need to reduce the number of employees who saw a doctor on the same day they reported an injury.

In some cases, WIRED reports, employees were not given time to heal from their injuries and were asked to perform the same tasks that caused the injuries in the first place.

Amazon is the third company to ever receive an OSHA citation for health mismanagement, according to the investigation. The citation was issued after three warnings dating back to 2016. OSHA investigations are currently ongoing at 18 Amazon facilities in the United States and OSHA has issued six citations in 2023, the investigation found.

Relatedly, a Bernie Sanders-led Senate committee is investigating what it calls the “abysmal safety record” in Amazon warehouses and the company’s treatment of injured workers.

WIRED reports that the number of Amazon workers who have taken time off due to work-related injuries has shrunk since 2018, but the number of employees who have been transferred to “light duty” due to injuries has risen

The article cites analysis by labor union group the Strategic Organizing Center which found that nearly 7% of Amazon warehouse workers suffered an injury serious enough to be taken off the job — twice the rate for warehouse workers nationwide.

An Amazon spokesperson sent the following statement when contacted by The Messenger.

“We gave Wired a lot of information that contradicts the assertions in this story, and it’s disappointing they chose not to include most of the facts we provided. Any claims about systemic medical mismanagement at our facilities are false - made worse by using anonymous anecdotes and excluding contradictory voices. While we offer on-site first aid to our employees, our policy clearly states that anyone who wants or needs outside medical attention is allowed and encouraged to seek it immediately. Onsite medical representatives must adhere to our policy, and if they’re ever directed to deviate from it, they should report that behavior immediately. We work hard to create a safe environment for our employees, and you can read more about our programs and progress in our annual safety report."