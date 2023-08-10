Amazon Is Rolling Out AI That Writes Product Descriptions for Sellers
The new tool launches as tech companies are racing to keep up with the generative AI boom
Amazon plans to introduce an artificial intelligence tool that will write product descriptions for sellers on its marketplace, The Information reported Wednesday. The move represents the company’s first attempt at taking generative AI technology mainstream on its e-commerce platforms.
Amazon is already a leader in the computing industry, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) controlling a 33% market share in the cloud market. CEO Andy Jassy has emphasized that AI has been a key part of its computing business for years, and the company has identified three key areas for its AI products: foundational models; building and selling large language models as a service; and building AI applications.
With the planned production description AI tool, Amazon is using generative technology to improve the experience for its many second-party sellers. When adding a new product on the e-commerce platform, the feature prompts merchants to enter a set of keywords describing the item. It then generates possible titles, descriptions and additional details about the product.
“We are currently testing new AI solutions for sellers to create product listings with minimal effort, generating detail pages that capture the attention of potential customers,” Amazon said.
Tech companies are racing to outdo each other as the generative AI boom creates new opportunities for platform giants. Amazon’s product description tool is rolling out barely four weeks after web development company Wix announced a slew of AI services for sellers on its own platform. One of the tools, an AI Site Generator, allows users to build fully functional websites using AI prompts. Other tools handle product descriptions and image creations.
Companies such as Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet are leveraging AI technologies to rejig their products, including productivity, search and advertising services.
