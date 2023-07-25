Amazon Investors Aren’t So Sure About Satellite Constellation Project Kuiper: Report

Amazon shareholders are increasingly wary of the tech giant’s moonshots and subscription business, The Information reported Tuesday.



Amazon has invested heavily in initiatives including satellite constellation communication projects, drone deliveries, warehouse automation, and quantum computing, but investors told The Information they want more clarity on the financial resources and staff being diverted to these efforts.



“Like any investor, I want as much transparency as possible. Historically, that’s been an issue with Amazon,” Tim Ghriskey, a senior portfolio strategist at New York–based investment firm Ingalls & Snyder, told The Information.



The comments come as growth at Amazon’s cloud computing cash cow, Amazon Web Services (AWS), slows and the company’s expenses rise. Spending at the Seattle-based company has jumped over the last few years, with salaries and administrative expenses growing by 161% since 2018. In particular, Amazon’s research and development costs have ballooned from $29 billion in 2018 to over $73 billion in 2022.



One of these more experimental projects is Project Kupier, Amazon’s satellite-based communications service. The company recently revealed it will spend $120 million building out its satellite operation in Florida, and Project Kupier is ultimately expected to cost the company $10 billion over the next few years. Investors are unconvinced it is worth the money, they told The Information. It is unclear what advantage it would have over the market leader, SpaceX’s Starlink.



“It’s $10 billion,” Jason Benowitz, a CI Roosevelt senior portfolio manager, said in the report. “It’s a big bet, and it’s very unclear whether or not it’s going to succeed.”



Investors are also becoming more vocal about Amazon’s Prime subscription business and lack of disclosure over the number of staff at the retail giant overall, The Information reported.



“The most glaring single answer of lack of disclosure is that they’ve hired 300,000 people and no one knows what they do in what part of the business,” Managing Director of Wedbush Securities, Michael Pachter, told the tech publication.



“The answer is: ‘We don’t disclose.’ That is unsatisfying.”