Big Tech Unites To Invest $235 Million Into AI Repository Startup Hugging Face

AI startup Hugging Face raised $235 million in a recent round of funding, elevating the company to a valuation of $4.5 billion and emphasizing the rise of open-source platforms centered on AI. Tech giant investors, including Google, Amazon and Nvidia, all united to back the company, which aims to “advance and democratize” AI with open source collaboration.

Hugging Face wants to be the GitHub of machine learning by enabling the AI community to join forces on models, datasets, and applications. Like GitHub, it acts as a repository database for programmers, and has 10,000 customers and more than 50,000 organizations on the platform, with over one million repositories. Over a thousand companies pay for enterprise features, including Pfizer and Bloomberg. Microsoft uses Hugging Face to improve Azure.

Hugging Face taps into a growing enterprise market for collaborative AI development tools. A HubSpot poll revealed that 43% of business leaders plan to increase investments in AI and automation tools over the course of 2023. According to Forbes, Hugging Face generated less than $10 million in revenue in 2021, which makes it comparatively less profitable than GitHub, which made $300 million in revenue when it was sold to Microsoft in 2018—but its CEO sees the promise of future growth as reason enough for investment.

“I don’t really see a world where machine learning becomes the default way to build technology and where Hugging Face is the No. 1 platform for this, and we don’t manage to generate several billion dollars in revenue,” Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue told Forbes.

Hugging Face’s developer community has built more than 100,000 machine learning models on the platform, which minimizes the time that other developers need to spend to develop more advanced models. The popularity of Hugging Face’s open source projects shines on GitHub, where its repositories rapidly accumulate stars.

Hugging Face is now in the upper echelon of funded AI startups, preceded by the likes of AI generator OpenAI (which has raised $11.3 billion so far) and AI training startup Adept (which raised $415 million).