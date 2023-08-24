Big Tech Unites To Invest $235 Million Into AI Repository Startup Hugging Face - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Big Tech Unites To Invest $235 Million Into AI Repository Startup Hugging Face

Google, Amazon, Intel and IBM all invested in the unicorn startup, which is now valued at $4.5 billion

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
I’ll make sure that your data servers and network perform optimallyGetty Images

AI startup Hugging Face raised $235 million in a recent round of funding, elevating the company to a valuation of $4.5 billion and emphasizing the rise of open-source platforms centered on AI. Tech giant investors, including Google, Amazon and Nvidia, all united to back the company, which aims to “advance and democratize” AI with open source collaboration.

Hugging Face wants to be the GitHub of machine learning by enabling the AI community to join forces on models, datasets, and applications. Like GitHub, it acts as a repository database for programmers, and has 10,000 customers and more than 50,000 organizations on the platform, with over one million repositories. Over a thousand companies pay for enterprise features, including Pfizer and Bloomberg. Microsoft uses Hugging Face to improve Azure.

Hugging Face taps into a growing enterprise market for collaborative AI development tools. A HubSpot poll revealed that 43% of business leaders plan to increase investments in AI and automation tools over the course of 2023. According to Forbes, Hugging Face generated less than $10 million in revenue in 2021, which makes it comparatively less profitable than GitHub, which made $300 million in revenue when it was sold to Microsoft in 2018—but its CEO sees the promise of future growth as reason enough for investment. 

“I don’t really see a world where machine learning becomes the default way to build technology and where Hugging Face is the No. 1 platform for this, and we don’t manage to generate several billion dollars in revenue,” Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue told Forbes. 

Hugging Face’s developer community has built more than 100,000 machine learning models on the platform, which minimizes the time that other developers need to spend to develop more advanced models. The popularity of Hugging Face’s open source projects shines on GitHub, where its repositories rapidly accumulate stars

Hugging Face is now in the upper echelon of funded AI startups, preceded by the likes of AI generator OpenAI (which has raised $11.3 billion so far) and AI training startup Adept (which raised $415 million).

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.