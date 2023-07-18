Amazon Drivers’ In-Vehicle Surveillance Camera Footage Leaks Online - The Messenger
Amazon Drivers’ In-Vehicle Surveillance Camera Footage Leaks Online

The breach is an apparent violation of Amazon’s policies and adds to driver privacy concerns

Published |Updated
Benjamin Powers
JWPlayer

Footage from cameras inside Amazon delivery vehicles has leaked online. The breach is an apparent violation of Amazon’s policies and adds to concerns voiced by drivers about being under constant surveillance while they’re on the job. 

First reported by Vice, surveillance footage of Amazon drivers taken by Netradyne Driveri’s AI-enabled cameras has surfaced on Reddit. While the videos seen thus far appear to be pretty innocuous, the footage underscores Amazon workers’ long-standing privacy concerns. Amazon installed the first cameras to monitor its drivers in 2021

According to Amazon’s privacy policy, the videos are meant to assess workers’ ongoing employment and “to promote your safety, and the safety of Amazon personnel and others, including by providing real-time in-vehicle alerts via the Technology when potentially dangerous conditions or behavior are detected.”

The policy also states information from the videos can be shared with Amazon, its Delivery Service Partners (DSP), and third party services. Reddit is not listed. 

“Netradyne cameras are used to help keep drivers and the communities where they deliver safe," Amazon spokesperson Simone Griffin told The Messenger.

"Delivery service partners have access to the Netradyne portal where the in-vehicle cameras automatically upload video content when there is a safety incident. Delivery service partners can choose to share the video footage with their employees. However, for privacy reasons, publishing the content externally is a violation of program policies.”

Amazon plans to share a reminder of this policy with its delivery service partners.

Some of the videos show banal moments like a worker bringing her small dog to work. But others show vehicles crashing into Amazon delivery vans and even a dog attacking a delivery worker

Workplace surveillance is a known quantity at Amazon, but the practice is increasingly accepted as standard at work places around the US. During the pandemic, many employers had employees download what is essentially spyware to monitor how they were using the time and devices while working from home. 

An Amazon worker moves boxes on Amazon Prime Day on July 11, 2023 in the East Village of New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
