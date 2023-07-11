Amazon Argues It Isn’t a Very Large Online Platform Under EU’s New Tech Company Rules - The Messenger
Amazon Argues It Isn’t a Very Large Online Platform Under EU’s New Tech Company Rules

The internet retail giant said the new Digital Services Act rules for very large online platforms don't apply to them

Adam Kovac
Europe’s new regulations are set to take effect in August.Getty Images

Amazon is arguing that it should not be classified as a very large online company under new European Union rules regulating digital commerce. 

In a petition filed with the European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg on Tuesday, the online retail giant asked that it not be classified as a “very large online platform,” a designation in the Digital Services Act defined as an online business that reaches 45 million Europeans, or 10 per cent of the EU’s population. 

Only 19 companies, including Amazon, as well as social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, and search engines Google and Bing, meet the criteria.

The DSA, which goes into effect August 25, sets out new responsibilities for several different classes of online companies. For very large online platforms, those include requirements around sharing data with authorities and researchers, giving users a choice in whether or not recommendations offered are based on a profiling algorithm and required cooperation with government officials during a crisis. 

According to the Financial Times, in its filing Amazon argued that it did not technically meet the DSA's criteria, as the majority of the company’s revenue does not come from advertising and it is not a nexus of content like social media sites are.

In a statement to The Messenger, an Amazon spokesperson said that while the company agrees "with the EC’s objective and are committed to protecting customers from illegal products and content," Amazon does not "fit this description of a ‘Very Large Online Platform’ (VLOP) under the DSA and therefore should not be designated as such."

Amazon is the first American company to contest their designation; German online retailer Zalando filed their own legal case arguing that the rules were too onerous. In a statement, the company said the company “does not present a ‘systemic risk’ of disseminating harmful or illegal content from third parties” but rather offers “a safe online environment with highly curated products from leading brands and established partners that are thoroughly vetted."

The filing comes as the EU approved a new data storage deal with the United States that would allow companies, including Amazon, to store Europeans’ data in US-based servers. But some EU-based privacy activists have argued the deal does not do enough to protect Europeans from US intelligence agencies prying into their data and have vowed to fight the deal in court.

