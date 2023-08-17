Amazon Alexa Gives ‘Sexist’ Answer to Women’s World Cup Question - The Messenger
Amazon Alexa Gives ‘Sexist’ Answer to Women’s World Cup Question

An Amazon spokesperson told The Messenger: 'Our systems got it wrong'

Abubakar Idris
The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.Richard Heathcote/Getty

Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant evidently hasn’t been following the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

A whistleblower told the BBC that Alexa did not respond to a question about a semi-final game at the global soccer tournament — unless it was specified that the match was played by women.

When asked to give the final score of the England-Australia match on Wednesday, the voice assistant said the match hadn’t taken place.

The behavior was reported by Joanne Rodda, a senior psychiatry lecturer at the Kent and Medway Medical School. Rodda said the reply is evidence of sexism in soccer being embedded into the voice assistant’s programming.

"When I asked Alexa about the women's England-Australia football match today it gave me the result," Rodda said.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Messenger that “our systems got it wrong,” and cited its use of AI to gather information and answer queries as a potential issue.

“When a customer asks Alexa a question, information is pulled from a variety of sources, including Amazon, licensed content providers, and websites,” the spokesperson said.

“We have automated systems which use AI to understand the context and pull the most relevant information…but [t]his type of automation will continue to get better over time,” the spokesperson told The Messenger.

Amazon's spokesperson said it has teams dedicated to prevent similar situations from occurring in the future.

