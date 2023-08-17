Alphabet To Deepen Cuts at Innovation Moonshot Verily: Report - The Messenger
Alphabet To Deepen Cuts at Innovation Moonshot Verily: Report

The Google parent company has also cut back on other tech moonshots, including Waymo, its driverless car division

Abubakar Idris
Visitors walk past the Google stand as they tour the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair in Paris on June 14, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will make deeper cuts to the company’s autonomous vehicle and biotech operations, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive.

Verily Life Sciences, one of Alphabet’s various healthcare moonshots, posted greater losses than expected so far this year. The division recorded revenue of $559 million last year, but posted losses topping $568 million.

Verily has already endured cost cutting in the form of a round of layoffs in January — it cut 200 jobs and discontinued several products. Now, Alphabet wants to “migrate to a startup culture of scrappy resourcefulness,” according to an internal presentation reviewed by the Journal.

Verily told The Messenger there are no plans for layoffs at this time.

Verily is ostensibly a means to diversify Alphabet’s revenue streams away from search and advertising and lead innovation across auto and health. But many of the division’s experiments haven’t made it out of the research and development phase.

Alphabet’s moonshot ventures have cost the company over $30 billion since 2015. Last year, these businesses pulled in $1.1 billion in revenue, and posted losses of $6.1 billion. Since 2017, other bets have generated total revenue of $3 billion.

“We must meet the expectations we set with our investors,” Alphabet’s presentation continues, the Journal reports.

The belt tightening is the latest move to cut costs and big R&D projects across Alphabet. Since the start of the year, Google has cut jobs at Waymo, its driverless car division, and consolidated its artificial intelligence divisions into a single entity, DeepMind.

