Alphabet CFO Transitions To New ‘Chief Investment Officer’ Role

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, is moving on to head up investments at the $1.5 trillion tech company. The company announced the decision today during its second quarter financial updates to investors.

Porat will take up the newly created role as Chief Investment Officer, and will oversee Alphabet’s sprawling venture investments across the world. Her successor has not been named.



“Ruth has worked to drive financial discipline and returns for shareholders, while spearheading investment to create sustainable, long-term value. As today’s results show, we’re making good progress and we’re committed to continuing this important work,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

“In her new role, Ruth will strengthen our collaboration with policy makers and shape our corporate investments to have maximum economic impact for people and economies around the world.”



Porat is Alphabet’s longest-serving CFO and had been in the position since May 2015. She will continue in the finance role for the next two months and will transition to the new investment role by September.