Alphabet CFO Transitions To New ‘Chief Investment Officer’ Role

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, is moving on to head up investments at the $1.5 trillion tech company. The company announced the decision today during its second quarter financial updates to investors.
Porat will take up the newly created role as Chief Investment Officer, and will oversee Alphabet’s sprawling venture investments across the world. Her successor has not been named.
“Ruth has worked to drive financial discipline and returns for shareholders, while spearheading investment to create sustainable, long-term value. As today’s results show, we’re making good progress and we’re committed to continuing this important work,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.
“In her new role, Ruth will strengthen our collaboration with policy makers and shape our corporate investments to have maximum economic impact for people and economies around the world.”
Porat is Alphabet’s longest-serving CFO and had been in the position since May 2015. She will continue in the finance role for the next two months and will transition to the new investment role by September.
- White House to Limit New Investments in Chinese Tech: Report
- Disney’s Chief Diversity Officer Is Leaving Company
- Tesla’s CFO and ‘Master of Coin’ Zach Kirkhorn Steps Down, Shares Fall
- Tech Companies Push the White House to Nominate a New Cyber Chief ASAP
- Meet the New Gerber Baby (and ‘Chief Taste Officer’)
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech