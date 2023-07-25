Alphabet CFO Transitions To New ‘Chief Investment Officer’ Role - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Alphabet CFO Transitions To New ‘Chief Investment Officer’ Role

The move was announced as part of the company's second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ruth Porat speaks onstage during the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Groundbreaking Ceremony on June 24, 2022 in New York City.Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Pride Live

Alphabet’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, is moving on to head up investments at the $1.5 trillion tech company. The company announced the decision today during its second quarter financial updates to investors.

Porat will take up the newly created role as Chief Investment Officer, and will oversee Alphabet’s sprawling venture investments across the world. Her successor has not been named.

“Ruth has worked to drive financial discipline and returns for shareholders, while spearheading investment to create sustainable, long-term value. As today’s results show, we’re making good progress and we’re committed to continuing this important work,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said.

“In her new role, Ruth will strengthen our collaboration with policy makers and shape our corporate investments to have maximum economic impact for people and economies around the world.”

Porat is Alphabet’s longest-serving CFO and had been in the position since May 2015. She will continue in the finance role for the next two months and will transition to the new investment role by September.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.