Alibaba’s New AI Can Write Poetry Inspired by Your Images

Alibaba's tools are open source, which means anyone is free to use, modify or make new apps based on them

Abubakar Idris
Visitors take part in a conference of the online e-commerce company Alibaba Group during the Viva Technology conference at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on June 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)Chesnot/Getty Images

Alibaba released two new artificial intelligence models on Friday that the company says can understand images and complex text prompts.

The new products, Qwen-VL and Qwen-VL-Chat, are a kind of AI known as large vision language models (LVLM) capable of understanding prompts containing images and text written in English and Chinese.

Both models are open source, meaning they are available to researchers and other third-party developers to use, modify and build new apps for free.

Alibaba says Qwen-VL can perform an array of tasks including responding to open-ended queries related to different images and generating image captions.

Qwen-VL-Chat handles more complex tasks, like comparing multiple image inputs and engaging in multi-round question answering.

Alibaba said the AI tools use alignment techniques to perform a number of creative functions, including writing poetry and stories based on input images, summarizing the content of multiple pictures, and solving mathematical questions displayed in images. Imagine an AI that can write a poem based on Van Gogh’s Starry Starry Night.

The company believes these capabilities will be useful for people who are visually impaired, for example.

“The introduction of these models, with their ability to extract meaning and information from images, holds the potential to revolutionize the interaction with visual content,” Alibaba explained.

Alibaba’s latest generative AI tools follow the company’s chatbot, Tongyi Wanxiang, which allows users to generate images from text prompts in Mandarin or English.

All three AI products are powered by Alibaba Cloud’s Tongyi Qianwen, a large language model released earlier this year.

Alibaba’s open-source model mirrors Meta’s Llama-2. Counterintuitive to the high value proposition they promise, companies are relying on a teeming external developer network test and build innovative products on their models, as technology giants look to inspire new consumer and enterprise applications in the real world rather than remain in research labs.

