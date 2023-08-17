Alan Wake 2 Delayed To Avoid Mid-October Onslaught of Game Releases

Alan Wake 2 is getting a 10-day delay, developer Remedy Entertainment announced on Twitter Thursday morning.



Alan Wake 2, the long overdue follow-up to the 2010 Stephen King-inspired cult-classic, will now launch October 27. Remedy explained that it decided to delay the game to give it some breathing room away from the crowded mid-October release week.



“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” the tweet reads.



Alan Wake 2 was originally set to come out four days after Lords Of The Fallen and just three days before Spider-Man 2 and Super-Mario Wonder.



Remedy is likely intimately familiar with the impact a crowded release week can have on a game’s commercial performance. When the first Alan Wake released in May 2010, it launched the same day as a new Prince of Persia, Disney published racing game Split/Second and the original Red Dead Redemption, the latter of which went on to set sales records at the time. Just three days later, Nintendo released Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Wii.



Alan Wake sold just 145,000 copies in its first two weeks on the market, despite receiving critical acclaim. Luckily, the game would eventually find commercial success as a featured pack-in for the original Xbox 360 redesign. It was also ported to PC, where it earned an even bigger following.



Remedy’s announcement marks the second time a publisher has decided to push an upcoming game out of this 10-day period. Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the back-to-basics, soft relaunch of the historical fiction action series, will come out a week earlier than planned.



Remedy teased that it will more of the highly anticipated sequel during GamesCom, the gaming trade show taking place in Cologne, Germany later this month.



“We can't wait to show you what everyone's favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week,” they said. “Thanks for your patience!”



Alan Wake 2 will rejoin the titular character and introduce a second protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson, who will try to get to the bottom of what exactly happened to the best-selling thriller author.



