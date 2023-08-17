AI-Powered Pants Help Stroke Patient Walk After Partial Paralysis

An artificial intelligence-powered smart garment called NeuroSkin is being tested to enable a disabled person to walk independently after a stroke.



Julie Lloyd, 65, became paralyzed on her left side in January following a minor stroke. In the trial, wearing NeroSkin enabled her to walk on her paralyzed leg due to AI-controlled electrodes embedded in the trouser that stimulated her leg muscles.



“[My leg] was suddenly propelled up from the floor and made me feel safe walking, and that's the part that I've honestly not felt at all with all the physio I've had," Lloyd, who was not able to walk after her stroke, told the BBC.



Lloyd is part of a UK trial of NeuroSkin, a rehabilitation tool. The product costs $5,000 a month, but ultimately it could help people with mobility problems to rekindle their abilities.



The technology is made by French company Kurage. The way NeuroSkin works is through electrostimulation of a wearer’s muscles, controlled by AI. Fitted with sensors that run on machine-learning models, the smart garment is able to reproduce functional movements and tweak its activity to match the wearer’s own gait and movement.



"The smart garment is like a second skin which means that you have sensors that can feel how the brain works and have all the sensory information to send to an artificial intelligence system," Rudi Gombauld, Kurage’s CEO, told the BBC.