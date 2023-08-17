AI-Powered Pants Help Stroke Patient Walk After Partial Paralysis - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

AI-Powered Pants Help Stroke Patient Walk After Partial Paralysis

NeuroSkin uses electrical stimulation to move a person's leg muscles so they can walk

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kurage’s NeuroSkin pants use electrodes to stimulate the leg muscles.Kurage/Facebook

An artificial intelligence-powered smart garment called NeuroSkin is being tested to enable a disabled person to walk independently after a stroke.

Julie Lloyd, 65, became paralyzed on her left side in January following a minor stroke. In the trial, wearing NeroSkin enabled her to walk on her paralyzed leg due to AI-controlled electrodes embedded in the trouser that stimulated her leg muscles.

“[My leg] was suddenly propelled up from the floor and made me feel safe walking, and that's the part that I've honestly not felt at all with all the physio I've had," Lloyd, who was not able to walk after her stroke, told the BBC.

Lloyd is part of a UK trial of NeuroSkin, a rehabilitation tool. The product costs $5,000 a month, but ultimately it could help people with mobility problems to rekindle their abilities.

The technology is made by French company Kurage. The way NeuroSkin works is through electrostimulation of a wearer’s muscles, controlled by AI. Fitted with sensors that run on machine-learning models, the smart garment is able to reproduce functional movements and tweak its activity to match the wearer’s own gait and movement.

"The smart garment is like a second skin which means that you have sensors that can feel how the brain works and have all the sensory information to send to an artificial intelligence system," Rudi Gombauld, Kurage’s CEO, told the BBC.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.