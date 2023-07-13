AI Is Becoming Increasingly Accurate in Assessing Medical Scans

Health technology is recording tremendous gains as artificial intelligence models find their way into the industry — that’s according to new research published today in the journal Science.

AI-assisted medical devices are making progress in assessing and diagnosing diseases such as cancer, said James Zou, an Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University. These devices are also becoming more accurate at predicting a patient’s race in assessments of medical scans, such as X-rays and cardiac ultrasounds — that matters for tracking bias in the algorithms.

An MRI brain scan. Getty Images

“Although race variables are not a generally meaningful category in medicine,” Zou explained, “the ability of AI to predict race variables from medical images could be useful for monitoring health care disparity and ensuring that algorithms work well across diverse populations.”

The discovery comes at a time of growing possibilities of AI for the medical industry. The technology is touted to lead the next era of computing and could make a radical impact on manufacturing, finance, medicine, and other industries that rely on automation.

The new research underscores the success of Google’s Med-PaLM, a conversational chatbot for medicine queries launched in 2022. Powered by a large language model similar to that powering Google’s Bard AI, the system can produce high-quality and authoritative answers to health questions. The chatbot easily passed the minimum pass mark of 60% for US medical licensing exams. Med-PaLM’s 67.2% score last year is much higher than other tests carried out by several other language models over the last three years. And in a new update released in April, Med-PaLM surpassed 85%.

“These questions have long been considered a grand challenge for AI systems [since] they require a clinician to recall medical knowledge and apply logic to identify the correct answers,” said Alan Karthikesalingam, Research Lead on Google Health, in a recent statement.

Google has also started testing the new technology with medical customers in partnership with Mayo Clinic, as the Wall Street Journal recently reported.

But as generative and other AI models make their way into healthcare, it is fueling calls for a “universal ethical framework” underpinning the new technologies.

“Developments that many thought were science fiction only a few years ago are here with us already and are poised to change the very essence of what it means to be human,” Gabriela Ramos, an assistant director of social and human sciences at the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) wrote in a recent report warning about advancements in AI-driven neurotechnology.

“We are not against neurotechnology… but we need a globally coordinated approach to regulation,” Ramos wrote.