WhatsApp is testing AI-generated stickers on AndroidChesnot/Getty Images

WhatsApp is trying out AI-generated stickers on its mobile app. A blog on WABetaInfo, which reports on all things WhatsApp, revealed Meta is testing the new feature on a limited number of app users.

Screenshots show the feature in the sticker menu on the app. Users included in the test can select the feature and generate an image-based sticker from a text prompt. WABetaInform reports that the sticker is “easily recognizable” as AI-generated content rather than a real image.

Image source: WABetaInfo

Meta has talked a big game on AI as a means to enhance its social media platforms and products — AI was a major focus of its recent quarterly earnings report and cited as the driver of profit and innovation at the company going forward.

The sticker feature is only available to a subset of testers who are part of WhatsApp’s Android beta program. It’s not clear if or when it will be opened up to WhatsApp’s 2 billion users.

The trial comes as Meta announced a separate innovation to bring personable AI-powered chatbots to Facebook designed to enhance how users find and share information on the platform.

