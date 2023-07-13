AI Doomsday Is a Real and Present Danger, Expert Says: ‘There’s No Design for Safety’ - The Messenger
AI Doomsday Is a Real and Present Danger, Expert Says: ‘There’s No Design for Safety’

Advances in AI have pushed the technology out of research institutes into the hands of everyday consumers and enterprises — and that may be a problem

Abubakar Idris
Artificial Intelligence theorist Eliezer Yudkowsky has reiterated concerns that rapid development of the technology will doom the planet. Speaking on AI IRL, a video series by Bloomberg, Yudkowsky shared that the looming AI doomsday will be triggered as human-created machines and algorithms get smarter than their creators and adopt divergent values from the human world.

In the episode, he compared AI to nuclear weapons and said that during the early days of nuclear weapon research, scientists had concerns about its impact on the environment. 

“They did many calculations with enormous error margins,” Yudkowsky said. “[But] with AI there’s no design for safety, no calculation that tells us we’re safe.

There is no shortage of AI naysayers and Yudkowsky is just one of many. For nearly two decades, he has been a notable critic of AI systems and believes it will trigger a mass extinction event for the human race. In the year 2000, he founded the Machine Intelligence Research Institute and has received millions of dollars from different donors including Peter Thiel.

The likely result of humanity facing down an opposed superhuman intelligence is our effective demise, Yudkowsky wrote in a Time magazine column on March 29. And he believes his views are becoming more prominent as recent advances in AI push the technology out of research institutes into the hands of everyday consumers and enterprises including governments.

Accelerated by the growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, people now understand the threats posed by the emerging technology, not just to their jobs, but to humanity, Yudkowsky believes.

AI has been compared to nuclear weapons.Getty Images

“After many years watching these concerns casually dismissed [and] not taken seriously, suddenly ChatGPT and GPT-4 have been enough to wake people up,” he shared in the Bloomberg series. And because of the dangers, “people are doing things like leaving Google to speak freely on the topic.”

The reactions are “better than I expected things to go,” he said, “but I’m not sure it’s good enough.”

Generally, scientists and executives are concerned about the existential challenges of AI development. And in March, executives from some of the leading tech companies, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Sam Altman, wrote an open letter, calling for a six-month pause in advancing the technology. It’s unclear if companies will adopt this position, as many of them race to outdo each other in what they believe could be the next stage of computer evolution.

Some believe that the doomsday believers are missing the potential of the emerging technology.

“If we're talking about existential risks we're not looking at accountability,” Sasha Luccioni, a research scientist at AI startup Hugging Faces, told Bloomberg recently. “It’s an echo chamber that's fueling panic and a real risk is that it leads to regulation that focuses on extinction scenarios and as opposed to addressing concrete, present-day harms.”

