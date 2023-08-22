AI-Powered Deep Fakes Are Supercharging Scams Across Industries

If your doctor called you and told you they were putting you on a new medication, would you believe them?



Before generative AI hit the big time late last year, the answer would undoubtedly have been yes. But now, AI-powered deep fakes and scams are calling into question relationships that depend on trust, from schemes that bilk banks out of millions of dollars to deep fakes being used to shill questionable health products, even as the biggest AI companies seek to regulate themselves.



“AI is certainly fueling a next wave of scams of different types which the community will need to deal with strongly,”said Nitesh Saxena, associate director of the Texas A&M Global Cyber Research Institute who has done extensive research about AI-generated voices.

The latest example was made public on Tuesday in a new lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission that spurred a court order temporarily shutting down Automators AI, a scheme that promised investors a high return on their cash if they invested in the company.



The suit alleges that customers had poured $22 million into online stores operated by the company, but when these consumers complained about losses, they were offered new online storefronts on different platforms instead of refunds. Customers were also encouraged to sign non-disparagement agreements, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection said in a statement that Automators AI “preyed on consumers looking to provide for their families with promises of high returns and the use of AI to power such returns.”

Levine said some consumers lost tens of thousands of dollars, and many lost their life savings.

The order comes on the same day as an extensive Bloomberg report that reveals banks’ vulnerability to AI-augmented scams. U.S. consumers lost over $8 billion in 2022, up 44% from 2021, according to the reporting. The losses mount even as banks gear up their protection.

Social media is also falling prey to the lures of AI. In a recent report from Media Matters for America, a researcher found that sellers on TikTok have leveraged deep fake doctors, or doctors whose faces have been digitally altered to look like other people and appear to say things they didn't, were being used to sell health products.

TikTok users might believe that the products were endorsed or promoted by medical professionals, when in reality, the scheme seems to operate by taking images of real doctors from popular accounts and digitally grafting them onto the heads of other people. The videos have pulled in more than 10 million views and promote everything from alleged fat-burning cream to a teeth-whitening solution.

Part of the reason for the vulnerability is down to human error rather than AI’s power: In 2019, researchers found humans had a hard time differentiating an AI-generated voice from a real one, even if it was the voice of a person they knew.

Saxena pointed out that if you see your child’s number is calling you (phone numbers can be easily spoofed by robocallers) and the voice on the other end sounds like your kid, you are going to assume it’s them.

During social engineering attacks, the malicious actors tend to play on a real fear (for example, your kid is in danger) that makes you believe something false is actually real, Saxena explained.

Scammers can even use 3D printers to print hyper-realistic masks of real people’s faces to produce fake IDs and “validate” their identity.

Saxena, who has spent years researching how AI is used to create synthetic materials, said there used to be only a few tools that can mimic people’s voices or faces and that these are pretty hard to use. AI set a new bar.

“Now with the boom of AI, these tools have become more commonplace/diverse and easy to use by even naïve users (attackers),” said Saxena. “Also, much of the generative AI models are trained with large datasets which improves their accuracy of fake content generation which earlier approaches were not very good at.”

As early as June, FTC Chair Lina Khan warned about AI accelerating the ability of scammers.

We need to be vigilant early,” said Khan, speaking at an event in June. “If anything you need to be especially vigilant on the front-end because it’s much more difficult to solve these problems after.”