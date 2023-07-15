AI Could One Day Let Humans Understand Animals Like Dr. Dolittle

Advances in artificial intelligence could eventually enable computers to decode and translate animal communication into human languages. The tech could help everyone from pet owners who want to understand why their cat is still meowing despite a full bowl of kibble to scientists seeking to better conserve and protect the world's most vulnerable species.

In an article published in the journal Science on Thursday, Christian Rutz, a biology professor at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews, described some of the possibilities that AI creates when it comes to understanding what animals are saying to each other.

Animal communication has already revealed so much about how the great diversity of species on the planet behave and thrive. But deciphering what vocalizations and other signals mean is long and often tedious — and limited by the powers of human perception. To understand what one "moo" means as opposed to another, extremely similar sounding "moo," scientists need to have the context both vocalizations were made in — including the entire history of the animal and its environment.

But with the power of AI, researchers are able to “bring in machine learning and the power of these algorithms,” to sort through the mountain of data and draw out patterns that a human would struggle to find, Rutz explained.

“You can instruct these tools to effectively discover the repertoire without any sort of assumptions, and it can most likely resolve differences in call types, which humans couldn't do.”

Such analyses could find hidden complexity in the vocalizations of species humans have “come to the conclusion that communication systems are fairly basic, like some bird species, where we perhaps only recognize a handful of calls," Rutz said.

"Suddenly we will see that these are very nuanced forms of signaling that may encode more information than we thought they did.”

Right now scientists are turning the technology to a single species at a time, but Rutz said there could eventually be a way to compare signals coming from different animals — including humans — to see if perhaps they are more similar in what they are saying than we think.

“There's a long-standing debate about how similar the communication system of any non-human animal is to human language and people have been debating this for decades," said Rutz.

Scientists debate "whether any other species have basic forms of syntax and some of the hallmarks of human language."

“It's these tools that could potentially provide answers," he added.

The practical applications of such technology are vast, though ethically fraught. Rutz acknowledged there could be some very benign, if helpful uses, like helping a pet owner find out why their dog mysteriously barks at nothing — and even tell the dog to hush in a way the pooch will understand.

Rutz pointed to his own research on Hawaiian crows, a bird species that now exists only in captivity. Since going extinct in the wild, Rutz said it’s possible that some of their vocabulary has been lost. That erosion could make it harder for them to be reintegrated into an ecosystem, but by using machine learning to analyze recordings made when they still existed in the wild, he said it could be possible to teach them to sing the songs of their ancestors.

But he warned that being able to understand animals could have a dark side. Humpback whales, for example, are well known to have dynamic singing behavior. If a scientist were able to sing back to them, it could alter their behavior in fundamental ways.

“It seems predictable that this research field will see very significant advances in the next five years, 10 years, where we will most likely very quickly get to the point where these kinds of experiments could become a reality,” said Rutz. “Now is the time to discuss when we allow them and how they should be conducted.”

While this use of machine learning is still relatively new, Rutz said the “pace of progress is breathtaking.” In his paper, Rutz pointed to one recent study in Nature where machine learning was used to illustrate that zebra finches may sing in “dialects” that influence mate selection.

The hope is that new depths of language will be discovered throughout the animal kingdom, even among animals long known to have intricate languages. Rutz wouldn’t rule out finding nuances that could spell the difference between “there is danger nearby” and “there’s a leopard 60 feet to your right. Run!”

“I feel they will likely uncover complexity and nuance and subtlety we didn't even realize existed,” he said.

“Even after decades of research, employing conventional methods like observation and experimentation, I think we've only seen the surface of what other animals are capable of.”