AI Chatbots Mimicking Surfers, Abraham Lincoln Could Soon Be on Facebook

Meta's social platforms could get a little spicy in the near future as the company reportedly looks to roll out AI-powered chatbots that talk to users as if they had their own personalities.
Meta is reportedly working on the new feature so that users can interact with persona-driven chatbots that can answer their questions, search queries, and make recommendations — and even just chat — according to a report in the Financial Times, citing three people with knowledge of the program.
The FT's sources offered examples of how it would work, including a chatbot that talks like Abraham Lincoln, or has a 'surfer' personality.
Meta, which also owns Instagram and the upstart Twitter competitor Threads, kickstarted the modern social media age with Facebook, but is concerned about growing competition among the youth market, thanks to the rise of TikTok.
The company posted solid numbers in the most recent financial quarter. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors Meta has “strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while,” citing the company's AI model LlaMA 2 and Quest VR headsets. But the strong financials are borne on advertising: The Financial Times speculated that the personas could be part of a bid to collect more user data so as to better target ads, as well as promote engagement.
Zuckerberg told investors last week that AI chatbot technology will become “agents that act as assistants, coaches or that can help you interact with businesses and creators" on Meta's platforms.
“We don’t think that there’s going to be one single AI that people interact with," he added.
A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment.
