AI Boom Is Boosting Technological Dominance in These Four States: Report

The artificial intelligence boom of the last few months is concentrated in just a few US cities, new research by Brookings Institution says.



Although data on generative AI technology is scarce, information gathered from January 2023 to May 2023 shows traditional business hubs dominate the industry. These locations are already home to tech giants, such as Meta, Apple, Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft and Amazon, all of which are leading the AI race. Nearly 60% of new generative AI jobs are located in the San Francisco Bay Area or metro areas such as New York, Boston and Texas.



The report builds on existing research that a highly concentrated AI industry could have negative impacts on not just the technology and the types of products that make it to market, but also on regional economies. “Such clustering and the parallel emergence of AI “deserts” could limit generative AI’s variety, accessibility, and potential to improve the quality of life in many communities,” the report suggested.



Although AI is partly software, the industry is powered by processors and other components manufactured outside these tech hubs. They include Arizona, Nevada, Ohio, Indiana, among others — locations where the US government is planning to spend nearly $40 billion over the next five years on semiconductor manufacturing under the CHIPS and Science Act.



But the digital ecosystem has a “winner-take-most” dynamic, the Brookings report says, as much of the cutting-edge AI research and advanced computational power are inaccessible outside large technology companies and well-resourced universities.



The report recommends significant state and federal government interventions to expand the geographical diversity of AI jobs and research. It recommends channeling tens of millions of dollars in research funding into new regions. They also suggest the government should make it a priority to “democratize” access to essential computational and data resources that make up the US AI ecosystem.