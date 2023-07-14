After 20 Years, Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb Is Leaving Xbox

After two decades as the face of the Xbox community, Larry Hryb, more widely known by his gamertag “Major Nelson,” is leaving the company for even greener pastures.
“I have decided to take a step back and work on the next chapter of my career,” Hryb tweeted Friday afternoon. “As I take a moment and think about all we have done together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have included me as part of their lives.”
Hryb has been synonymous with Xbox for the majority of his time at Microsoft. He was the Editor-in-Chief of MSN Music for two years before joining Xbox in 2003 as Senior Project Manager. He played an integral part in ideating many of the now standard features of the Xbox ecosystem, including achievements, party chat, and game messaging.
In that time, particularly during the brand’s most successful period, Hryb became the definitive middle-man between the Xbox brand and the millions of gamers in its community. During the Xbox 360 era (2005 to 2013), he was one of the hosts for the weekly Xbox Live video series, Inside Xbox, which gave players tips for the latest games, sneak peaks at coming updates and new releases, and more. He’d also hosted Major Nelson Radio, which would become the on-going Official Xbox Podcast, still running today.
Colleagues, influencers, and gamers across the industry replied with well wishes for Hryb. Even the official Playstation account spared a simple but sweet send off.
Hryb also thanked his colleagues for “trusting me to have a direct dialogue with our customers.” He didn’t specify what his next project will be, but noted that he’s focusing on spending time with family in the immediate future. He also assured fans that while the Official Xbox Podcast would be on hiatus, it would continue with a new format in the future.
“The future is bright for Xbox and as a gamer, I am excited to see the evolution,” he concluded.
While Hryb’s departure is surprising, it is far from the biggest Xbox news story at the moment. Microsoft’s video game division is currently preparing for a Monday government hearing with the UK’s CMA that could determine the fate of its $69 million attempted purchase of Call of Duty publisher Activision-Blizzard.
- Microsoft’s New Barbie-Themed Xbox Will Look Great In Your Dreamhouse
- Microsoft to Pay $20 Million Over Privacy Lawsuit Involving Children’s Xbox Data
- Rep. Trone Releases List Of 40 Endorsements In Maryland Senate Race
- Xbox Games Showcase Unveils Console With More Storage, Trailers for New and Upcoming Video Games
- Microsoft’s Xbox Live Gold To Become “Game Pass Core”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech