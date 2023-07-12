Adobe’s Royalty-Free AI Image Generator Massively Expands Accessibility Features

After 1 billion generated images, Adobe’s Firefly AI image generator is going global with support for users who communicate in over 100 languages, the company announced today. Launched via a web app in March, the service sets itself apart from similar AI image generators like Midjourney or DALL-E 2 by limiting its training data to royalty-free images, potentially making it safer for commercial use.

When Firefly launched it was limited to taking prompts written in English. With today’s announcement, Firefly now accepts prompts from most widely spoken languages, including German, Japanese, and even Klingon. In addition, the Firefly website itself has been localized to 20 different languages, meaning users across the globe will be able to navigate the app in their native tongue.

This is a major expansion for a service that is still in beta. When Firefly launched, Adobe, which also makes Photoshop and has since announced a suite of other AI-powered services, promised it would provide creators “high-quality images designed to be safe for commercial use.” Firefly is trained exclusively on Adobe Stock images, which are either public domain or licensed by the brand.

At launch, the company acknowledged that future versions of the app “will leverage a variety of assets, technology and training data from Adobe and others,” but promised that Firefly will never “generate content based on other people’s or brands' IP.”



Copyright law surrounding AI generated images is still murky. In March, the US copyright office issued guidance stating that works made with AI must include significant "human authorship" to qualify for copyright, going so far as to issue a partial copyright for a comic book made with AI — the writing and characters qualified, but not the images.

Firefly could also eventually be affected by AI copyright issues, even with its limited training data. This could explain why the polished product is still in beta, as Adobe says on its website that “any Firefly-generated assets cannot be used for commercial purposes” until the service has officially launched.