Activision Says It Knows Exactly Where Old Transformers Game Code Is: ‘It’s Not Lost and Never Was’

It seems that the original code for the much loved Transformers games War For Cybertron and Fall Of Cybertron hasn’t been misplaced after all.



In a tweet published Tuesday (featuring a screenshot of The Messenger’s story about the matter), Activision’s Chief Commercial officer and Executive VP of Corporate Affairs Lulu Cheng Meservey directly addressed news stories about the alleged misplaced game code.



“These headlines are wrong,” she tweeted Tuesday. “We have the code, it’s not lost and never was.”



In an interview with Transformers fansite Transformers World 2005, Hasbro employees said that they wanted access to the original character models for a new line of figures based on the beloved games from the early 2010s. They claimed that the company did not know where the original code for the games was, which meant they had to rely on booting up the decade old games themselves for accurate renders.



“Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building,” a Hasbro team member told the site during the interview. “When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating.”



Hasbro has since commented on the claims, apologizing for the comments.



“To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error,” Hasbro said in a statement. “We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion; they’ve been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together.



War for Cybertron and Fall Of Cybertron, developed by High Moon Studios, were released in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The games were released to critical praise for being love letters to the franchise. Unfortunately for fans, the games have been unavailable for purchase through digital storefronts like Steam and the Xbox Store since 2018, after the licenses for the games expired.



During the aforementioned interview, the Hasbro employees mentioned they’d like to see the games re-released and even added to Xbox Game Pass.



The Messenger has reached out to Activision for comment on whether they’d be open to negotiating terms for the Transformers license in order to make the games available digitally.

Transformers: Fall of Cybertron Activision