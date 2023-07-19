Activision Blizzard (ATVI), one of the largest video game publishers in the US, reported a 50 percent year over year increase in net bookings compared to last year during their second quarter, according to the company’s quarter two financial report released Wednesday.



Revenue for the second quarter of 2023, the three month period which ended June 30, was $2.21 billion, an increase of more than half a billion dollars than the $1.6 billion earned during the same period last year.



Net income for the quarter was $587 million, up from $280 million during the same period in 2022. Earnings per share more than doubled during the same period compared to last year, with $0.74 earnings per share.

One of the main factors for the company’s performance this quarter was the release of Diablo 4. At least 10 million players have jumped into the action role playing game since its launch June 6, marking the most successful first month performance for a Blizzard game ever.



Blizzard segment revenue grew more than 160 percent during the company’s second quarter this year compared to the same quarter in 2022. Activision-Blizzard said Diablo 4 was responsible for generating more than $1 billion during the quarter, marking the very first time the subsidiary has done so.



“Diablo IV had sold-through more units than any other Blizzard title at an equivalent stage of release,” the company’s financial report reads. The publisher said in its report that the game has been played for over 700 million hours so far, with player retention being “particularly strong.”



Call of Duty, as expected, was also a big-time money maker for the company. Activision says segment revenue grew 17 percent compared to the same quarter last year, which the publisher credits to the company’s crown jewel franchise. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s most recent season was the most profitable in the iteration’s history. Call of Duty Mobile has also been a revenue behemoth. The game has raked in over $3 billion since its launch in October 2019.



The company’s strong performance this quarter comes as it prepares for its inevitable acquisition by Microsoft by year’s end. On the same day as the release of the Q2 earnings report, Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard announced that they’ve mutually agreed to extend the deadline for the closure of the near $69 billion dollar sale.

Pending an approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, the last government regulatory body to oppose the deal, the merger would give the Xbox-maker control over one of the most profitable third-party game publishers in the U.S.

The new deadline for the acquisition is set for October 18, 2023.

While business is booming for Activision, not all the news from the report was positive. The sequel to Blizzard’s team-based hero shooter Overwatch hasn’t had nearly the success that its 2016 predecessor did after its launch. The financial report says engagement and player investment for Overwatch 2 “declined sequentially” during the quarter.

This isn’t much of a surprise considering the amount of controversy Overwatch 2 generated during its launch last October. Not only did the sequel feel less like a proper follow-up and more like a free-to-play relaunch full of new microtransactions, it was rife with network issues and oversights, some of which prevented people from playing the game. It didn’t help that access to the original game, which was mostly free of the monetization methods of its sequel, was shut down permanently in order to push players to the new game.