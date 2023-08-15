Academic Institutions Struggle To Police AI Use Among Students and Faculty - The Messenger
Academic Institutions Struggle To Police AI Use Among Students and Faculty

Ahead of the new academic year, colleges and universities are looking to both rein in and use AI tools

Abubakar Idris
Students may use AI in their work without their teachers’ knowledge.Getty Images

The boom in AI tools puts colleges and other educational institutions in a difficult position in the run up to academic sessions starting back this fall as faculty and teachers try to decide what to do about students who use the tech to complete their school work.

AI tools like ChatGPT responds to user prompts in ways that are hard to reproduce and in fluent English — making it hard to tell a chatbot-generated answer to a question from a student’s own writing without using a special tool to spot the tiny tells of a piece of machine-generated text. Some academic institutions have tried to ban the use of ChatGPT and penalize students and faculty suspected of using the technology. But according to a new report in Bloomberg, it’s hard to tell how effective the bans are.

“It’s moving so quickly,” Eric Fournier, director of educational development at Washington University in St. Louis, told Bloomberg. “It went from curiosity to panic to a grudging acceptance that these tools are here,” he said.

There is also a rising focus on generative AI’s abilities in spreading misinformation. A report by media nonprofit, NewsGuard, claims OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard have an 80% chance of making false claims on leading topics in the news.

This tendency for misinformation has spurred the Federal Trade Commission to launch an expanded investigation into OpenAI’s data gathering processes and efforts to control false information.

The academic year starts in the next few weeks but most universities still don’t have a coherent policy position on AI technology. While some are wary, Bloomberg reports that other institutions, including Harvard University and Washington University, are adopting the technology to aid both teachers and students.

Where AI chatbots court the most controversy is when students use the tools to complete assignments and exams. But the concerns go beyond plagiarism — chatbots can also be trained on incorrect information or sensitive data that betrays confidential details that affect companies and individuals.

“Information entered into a generative AI tool can become part of its training set, meaning that sensitive or confidential information could end up in outputs for other users,” said Ran Xu, research director for Gartner, a business consultancy, in a recent company blog post.

“If you wouldn't post corporate information on the internet, let alone share private information on the internet, then you also shouldn't be entering that information into ChatGPT. A company operating with a laissez-faire approach to ChatGPT is the most brain-damaged idea ever,” Mike Myer, CEO of chatbot Quiq, told The Messenger in an email.

