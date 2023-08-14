‘Abundant’ Metal Discovery Could Help Fuel Clean Energy Transition

One of the biggest obstacles to the transition to clean energy is the cost of sourcing and fabricating precious metals to make solar panels and other tech to store the power renewables generate. But a discovery from researchers at the University of Basel finds these rare and precious metals can be replaced with a much more abundant alternative — chromium.



Chromium is already used to harden steel and stop rust in various products, like cars and wind turbines. But the new study published on Monday shows chromium compounds can also produce luminescent materials and replace osmium and ruthenium — two expensive metals that are both rarer and more valuable than gold.

Chromium is 20,000 times more abundant and cheaper to source than these two metals, according to the study.



The researchers point out that chromium could be used to make bright, energy-efficient screens for consumer technology products like televisions and laptops, as well as solar panel parts.



“There’s also the potential to use our new materials in artificial photosynthesis to produce solar fuels,” said Oliver Wenger, a professor at the University of Basel and a co-author on the study, in a press release.



The study could help both public and private organizations in their search for alternative components to fuel their energy transition plans.

Indian lawmakers, for example, want the country to expand its chromium mining operations to boost the country’s clean energy push, and researchers in China are making progress with using the precious metal for renewable energy storage.

Adopting chromium components could lower the cost of producing clean energy, while also accelerating the development of other products and mobile devices, Wenger said.