ABC News Australia Will Discontinue Nearly All of Its Accounts on Elon Musk’s X

ABC News Australia announced Wednesday that it would shut down nearly all of its accounts on X, formerly Twitter, because the “vast majority” of its audience on social media is on other platforms.

Managing Director David Anderson informed staff of the decision in an email seen by The Messenger.

He explained that the public television broadcaster’s X accounts would be discontinued, with the exception of ABC News (@abcnews), ABC Sport (@abcsport), ABC Chinese (@abcchinese), and ABC Australia (@abcaustralia).

The organization chose to maintain these accounts because they “overwhelmingly” provide the most value and impact on X, Anderson said.

Furthermore, Anderson stated that most of its social media audience is on other platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, which contributed to the decision.

The toxicity on X was also a factor.

“We also found that closing individual program accounts helps limit the exposure of team members to the toxic interactions that unfortunately are becoming more prevalent on X. Concerningly, X has reduced its trust and safety teams,” Anderson wrote in his email to staff. “Additionally, it is introducing charges which make the platform increasingly costly to use.”

It’s not clear which additional charges Anderson is referencing. He could be citing a new policy that requires brands to spend at least $1,000 on ads per month on ads in order to keep their gold checkmark, which signals to users that the X account is official and verified.

The new ad spending rules for gold checkmarks are set to go into effect in August, the Wall Street Journal reported. Of the four accounts ABC News is maintaining, only ABC Sport currently has a gold checkmark.

The Messenger reached out to Anderson for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In an article on ABC News about the decision, news director Justin Stevens said the broadcaster was testing out Meta’s new competitor, Threads.

ABC News’ discontinued accounts on X will feature a pinned post informing users where they can find the news organization on social media.

X owner Elon Musk responded to news in a post on his platform.

“Well of course they prefer censorship-friendly social media,” Musk said on Wednesday. “The Australian public does not.”

ABC News is the latest news organization to distance itself from Musk’s platform, at least in part.

Earlier this year, NPR abandoned X after it labeled the public radio boradcaster “state-affiliated media,” a label historically given to organizations that operate under clear interference from the state, such as China’s Xinhua News.

PBS followed in NPR’s footsteps, quitting the platform for the same reason. Although NPR and PBS didn’t delete their accounts on X, neither has posted on the platform since April.