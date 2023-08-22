A Young Congressman Is Sounding Alarms About Election Security. We Should Listen to Him.

There’s a persistent worry on Capitol Hill about how easy it remains for hackers to disrupt U.S. elections. But for the most part, lawmakers find themselves hamstrung by another big challenge for our democracy: very few elected leaders have the technical or policy background to offer any real solutions to the problem. Chris Deluzio, a freshman Democrat in the House of the Representatives, is a rare exception.

Deluzio, who represents Pennsylvania’s 17th district, may be the only lawmaker who arrived in Washington having already studied, for example, the security risks posed by lax oversight of the companies making election equipment. “Adversaries know that vendors can be a way into our election systems,” Deluzio said during a recent interview in his office.

When he won his seat representing an area northwest of Pittsburgh last November, Deluzio was the policy director at the University of Pittsburgh’s Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security, where he helped a high-profile local commission craft a report that led to a complete overhaul of voting machines in the critical swing state. He previously worked on voting rights and election security at New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice.

Now the 39-year-old Democratic lawmaker and retired naval officer is one of the few people on Capitol Hill with both an interest in cybersecurity and prior experience with the issue. And as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and its cyber subcommittee, Deluzio has a front-row seat to some of the most serious threats facing the U.S.—and a prominent platform for advancing his view that, to ensure the safety of everything from elections to railroads, “we need basic, common-sense moves from the government to protect us.”

One of the issues worrying Deluzio most: Most election equipment comes from a small handful of lightly regulated companies. Instead of requiring these companies to design secure products, the federal government issues voluntary guidelines and leaves it up to the states to decide whether or not to enforce them.

For Deluzio, that’s not good enough. He called for “more stringent federal oversight of these vendors,” pointing out that some states leave it up to small, underfunded county or even city governments to evaluate vendors’ security practices—a task for which they’re woefully unprepared. When he was at the Brennan Center, Deluzio wrote a guide to help local officials with this complicated work.

“We ought to be smarter about scrutinizing their cybersecurity and making sure that we're not asking a county of limited resources to be a frontline defense in a cyber war,” he said.

Rep.-Elect Chris Deluzio (D-Penn.) arrives to an orientation meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Deluzio also wants to expand the scope of the federal guidelines, which don’t cover key pieces of equipment like voter registration databases, results-reporting websites and the electronic poll books used to check voters in at polling places.

But as he takes his election security quest from academia to Capitol Hill, Deluzio has had to deal with fierce Republican opposition to new regulations for election vendors. Unsurprisingly, Deluzio called their resistance disappointing, saying vendor oversight “should be a place where we can all come together.”

There’s one election security issue where Deluzio isn’t your typical Democrat: government efforts to fight the spread of misinformation and disinformation about topics like election integrity and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration is embroiled in a legal battle with several Republican-led states over its partnerships with social media companies such as X (formerly Twitter) and Meta to stamp out conspiracy theories and other falsehoods on their platforms. Many Democrats support the Biden administration’s strategy of alerting the tech giants to harmful misinformation so that they can remove it for violating their policies. But Deluzio advocates for a different approach.

“I'm sensitive to censorship, and I tend to think about the [tech] platforms … more around antitrust,” he said. “The more we have competition in Big Tech, especially around social media, the less one single platform has so much power and influence, and [the less] their own decisions around mis- or disinformation … can impact, or frankly hurt, us in our elections.”

More wonkily, Deluzio also cast doubt on Biden officials’ defense of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a controversial spying power set to expire at the end of the year. White House officials want Section 702 renewed without major changes, arguing the law is critical for understanding the vast majority of cyberattacks in the U.S.

Deluzio said he’s “somewhat skeptical” that modernizing Section 702 would “dramatically impact our security” by making it harder to combat hacks. As he sees it, the 15-year-old spying program is, in fact, dangerously outdated, originally created at a time when “we were not thinking about privacy alongside security in the way that I think we do now.”

In addition to elections, Deluzio worries about the currently scattershot effort to secure America’s other critical infrastructure, from hospitals and schools to power plants and banks. As with election vendors, he’s worried that many companies operating this infrastructure are ill-prepared to fight hackers.

“The jurisdiction is all over the place in terms of how we protect this stuff,” he said, “and the weakest private vendor … is probably the easiest way into much of this infrastructure.”

Deluzio said the government shouldn’t accept industry lobbyists’ arguments that it’s too costly for small and medium-sized businesses to meet new requirements. “We should start with what the costs are if and when we are hacked,” he said. “The costs here are tremendous. … It's the right move for us to be requiring these things.”

Deluzio hopes that his Republican colleagues will eventually support these requirements. But for now, there’s no sign of that happening. And that’s clearly frustrating to Deluzio, who drew a parallel to another safety issue. His congressional district borders East Palestine, Ohio, where a Feb. 3 freight train derailment exposed the community to hazardous gases, prompting an evacuation. But Congressional Republicans oppose new regulations that would address rail safety.

Republicans’ “impulse to oppose anything that government might do,” Deluzio said, “is mistaken.”