A Steak on the Grill Offers Hints of How Early Life Thrived on Earth

What does a perfectly browned piece of meat or a crusty loaf of bread have to do with the origins of life? More than you might think.

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature reveals that a chemical process known as the Maillard reaction may have played a big role in the composition of the Earth's atmosphere over hundreds of millions of years, potentially creating conditions under which complex life forms were able to thrive.



The Maillard reaction, named after a French scientist who first described it in 1912, is also crucial to cooking, helping produce hundreds of essential aromas and flavors. It is why burnt bacon tastes so good, or a marshmallow crisped over a fire is that much sweeter

The Maillard reaction converts small organic carbon molecules into bigger polymer molecules. In cooking, that means sugar molecules interact with protein amino acids in a series of rapid-fire chemical reactions to produce new compounds. In the science-based cookbook The Food Lab, chef J. Kenji López-Alt writes that Maillard reactions "produce deep brown, delicious crusts on steaks or loaves of bread."

The same process that makes a great steak also occurs in marine sediments found on the ocean floor, explain the researchers behind the new study. The team was led by Oliver Moore, a research fellow in biogeochemistry at the University of Leeds in the UK.



Microscopic organisms that die and settle on the sea floor are consumed by bacteria, but the Maillard reaction helps "preserve" the carbon in the organisms by converting the small molecules into larger ones that bacteria struggle to break down. Because the bacterial process releases carbon dioxide into the ocean and then the atmosphere, the Maillard reaction means the bacteria produce less CO2 and thus more oxygen reaches Earth's atmosphere.

The atmospheric balance produced by the Maillard reaction in the ocean may have been critical to allowing complex life to survive and thrive on the surface.



In the past, scientists had thought that if the Maillard reaction occurred in marine sediments, it would be far too slow to have an impact on the conditions for life. The new research shows otherwise.

"Our experiments have shown that in the presence of key elements, namely iron and manganese which are found in sea water, the rate of reaction is increased by tens of times," Moore said in a press release.



Using a combination of lab experiments and seabed analyses, the team estimated that the Maillard reaction results in about 4 million tons of organic carbon locked in place each year.

"Over Earth's long history, this may have helped create the conditions necessary for complex life to inhabit the Earth," Moore said.

Understanding the Maillard reaction's role in preserving organic carbon may have some relevance to the climate struggles humans face today, the authors said — and particularly for technological solutions to carbon emissions.



"The application and long-term success of carbon capture technologies relies on carbon being locked away in stable forms rather than being transformed into carbon dioxide," said James Bradley, a senior lecturer in environmental science at Queen Mary University of London and a co-author on the paper.

"Understanding the complex processes affecting the fate of organic carbon that is deposited on the seafloor is crucial to pinpointing how Earth’s climate changes in response to both natural processes and human activity, and helping humanity better manage climate change," Bradley added.