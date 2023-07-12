A Star Is Born: Groundbreaking Space Telescope Reveals Unprecedented View of Star Birth - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

A Star Is Born: Groundbreaking Space Telescope Reveals Unprecedented View of Star Birth

NASA's $10 billion megatelescope is a year old — but it has already transformed our understanding of our universe

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Some of the stars here show early evidence of potential planet formation.NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Pontoppidan (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI)

Space scientists around the world are celebrating the first anniversary of the first James Webb Space Telescope data release in style: With a stunning new image of the cosmos revealing the births of stars in unprecedented detail.

The image shows the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, a relatively peaceful stellar nursery that is also the closest star-forming region of our galaxy to Earth — just 390 light-years away. The red highlights through the image are molecular hydrogen lit up by jets streaming from the baby stars.

Some of the stars are Sun-like stars, meaning they have similar characteristics to our host star, like mass. Curiously, some already show evidence of a disk — the first step to building out their own solar systems.

Though it was launched on Christmas Day, 2021, the Webb telescope wasn’t fully operational until July 11, 2022. The next day, President Joe Biden revealed the now-iconic first images, including an unprecedentedly detailed deep-field image and a cluster of galaxies, all found within just a tiny speck of the night sky visible to humans, their image arced by the bend of space and time. The telescope was touted at the time as a “landmark” achievement for not just NASA and other space agencies but humanity as a whole. 

Read More

Aside from the beautiful visual images, the technology aboard the craft began to feed scientists with never-before accessible data. Its near infrared spectograph uses light to garner information on a far-off galaxy’s temperature, mass and chemical composition. Among the galaxies being analyzed was one that cast off the light now reaching the telescope 13.1 billion years ago — almost 10 billion years before the Earth formed and less than a billion years after the Big Bang. 

Rho Ophuri James Webb Image
Some of the stars here show early evidence of potential planet formation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Pontoppidan (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI)NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Pontoppidan (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI)

The incredible images kept coming over the ensuing months. Among the most exciting was a new look at the Pillars of Creation. This swirl of space dust and gas in the Eagle Nebula first photographed by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, the Webb image offered even more striking detail, with astronomers marveling at how the image gave never-before seen insight into the formation of a star. 

Data from the Webb Telescope has also allowed scientists to learn more about a relatively close neighbor of Earth, as it captured images of Saturn’s rings and moons. 

And a week later, its sights were aimed at something far more distant and mysterious, detecting a black hole birthed just 500 million years after the Big Bang. Researchers said what Webb sent back was a “bonanza” of information. 

This article has been updated with corrected distance of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud to Earth.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.