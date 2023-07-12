A Star Is Born: Groundbreaking Space Telescope Reveals Unprecedented View of Star Birth

Space scientists around the world are celebrating the first anniversary of the first James Webb Space Telescope data release in style: With a stunning new image of the cosmos revealing the births of stars in unprecedented detail.



The image shows the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, a relatively peaceful stellar nursery that is also the closest star-forming region of our galaxy to Earth — just 390 light-years away. The red highlights through the image are molecular hydrogen lit up by jets streaming from the baby stars.

Some of the stars are Sun-like stars, meaning they have similar characteristics to our host star, like mass. Curiously, some already show evidence of a disk — the first step to building out their own solar systems.

Though it was launched on Christmas Day, 2021, the Webb telescope wasn’t fully operational until July 11, 2022. The next day, President Joe Biden revealed the now-iconic first images, including an unprecedentedly detailed deep-field image and a cluster of galaxies, all found within just a tiny speck of the night sky visible to humans, their image arced by the bend of space and time. The telescope was touted at the time as a “landmark” achievement for not just NASA and other space agencies but humanity as a whole.

Aside from the beautiful visual images, the technology aboard the craft began to feed scientists with never-before accessible data. Its near infrared spectograph uses light to garner information on a far-off galaxy’s temperature, mass and chemical composition. Among the galaxies being analyzed was one that cast off the light now reaching the telescope 13.1 billion years ago — almost 10 billion years before the Earth formed and less than a billion years after the Big Bang.

Some of the stars here show early evidence of potential planet formation. NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Pontoppidan (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI) NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, K. Pontoppidan (STScI), A. Pagan (STScI)

The incredible images kept coming over the ensuing months. Among the most exciting was a new look at the Pillars of Creation. This swirl of space dust and gas in the Eagle Nebula first photographed by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, the Webb image offered even more striking detail, with astronomers marveling at how the image gave never-before seen insight into the formation of a star.

Data from the Webb Telescope has also allowed scientists to learn more about a relatively close neighbor of Earth, as it captured images of Saturn’s rings and moons.

And a week later, its sights were aimed at something far more distant and mysterious, detecting a black hole birthed just 500 million years after the Big Bang. Researchers said what Webb sent back was a “bonanza” of information.

This article has been updated with corrected distance of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud to Earth.