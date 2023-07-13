A ‘Humanist Touch’: Meet The New Microsoft Office Default Font, Aptos - The Messenger
A ‘Humanist Touch’: Meet The New Microsoft Office Default Font, Aptos

After a two year search for a new default font to replace Calibri, Microsoft has revealed its chosen typeface

Adam Kovac
As of Thursday, July 13, 2023, Aptos will take over as the default font for Microsoft products after a 15-year run for Calibri. Graphic via Si Daniels/Medium

Times New Roman? So passé. Arial? So formal. Comic sans? Don’t make us laugh. 

After a two year search for a new default font with the right je-ne-sais-quoi to replace Calibri, the company’s default font for over 15 years, Microsoft has revealed the new default will be Aptos.

In a blog post, Microsoft designer Si Daniels explained the process of searching for a new official typeface. The new font “needed to have sharpness, uniformity, and be great for display type,” he wrote. 

The selection came after a trial period in which users of the Microsoft 365 suite of programs were able to access five new fonts through the dropdown menus: Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite. After soliciting feedback, Daniels wrote the clear winner was Bierstadt but “as there was a change of guard so too the name. Bierstadt is now known as Aptos.”

The font was created by typeface designer Steve Matteson, who also chose the new name based on an unincorporated town in Santa Cruz, California that Daniels wrote is known for its fog, beaches and redwood trees. 

“Getting away from digital and evoking the outdoors was akin to getting back to pencil and paper. Drawing letters by hand would play a pivotal role in Steve’s creative process,” he said. 

The font has a “humanist touch” and “the universal appeal of the late NPR newscaster Carl Kasell and the astute tone of The Late Show host Stephen Colbert,” wrote Daniels. “Steve wanted the font to be more universal and less mechanical or institutional. Aptos had to induce trust and be engaging to read.”

Aptos belongs to the sans serif family of typefaces (serifs are the little lines that can appear on the feet of letters like capital A) and are known for their readability and simplicity. 

Daniels noted Aptos has little touches to help distinguish some of the written words’ subtleties, such as a tail on lowercase ls to help distinguish it from capital Is.

“It’s kind of like listening to a GPS voice versus a human voice,” said Matteson. “People would rather listen to a human than a robot telling you to turn left, that’s my ethos getting put into the design.”

As of Thursday, Aptos will be the default font across Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel and, over a period of months, that change will come to the rest of Microsoft’s products. 

“We can’t wait for Aptos to be readily available since it was crafted to embody the many aspects of the human experience,” wrote Daniels. 

The four losing fonts will not disappear entirely: while not the default, they will still be available for selection for those who wish to use them.

