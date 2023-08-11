A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in Men

A neural connection in mice may hold the key to helping men struggling with sexual disorders like libidos that are too high—or too low.

While different parts of the brain have long been known to play a role in sexual behavior, Stanford Medicine scientists have found a single circuit involving two different neural clusters that they say plays an integral role in the mating behavior of male mice. The research was published today in the journal Cell.

“The circuit seems to be the central component of male sexual behavior that also elicits desire and also leads to reward or pleasure-type behavior,” said Professor Nirao Shah, the study’s lead author.

The two clusters are POATacr1, a region in the preoptic hypothalamus (a portion of the brain known to be involved in sexual behavior, as well as bodily functions like temperature regulation) and BNSTprTac1, which is in the amygdala (the part of the brain that regulates emotions and plays a role in recognizing potential mates).

By stimulating the connection between POATacr1 cells and BNSTprTac1 cells, the researchers found that the mice would try to mate with whatever was nearby—including other male mice or even inanimate objects. They found this was the case even if the mice had just ejaculated; normally, male mice have a refractory period that lasts five days after mating, but in the experiment, that period was shortened to a single second.

What’s more, when those cells were instead inhibited, the male mice showed no indication of wanting to mate, even when female mice were nearby.

The mice also learned to trigger the stimulation on their own by pressing their noses against a button. The researchers observed this behavior again and again.

“In the animal world we call that a rewarding behavior, meaning that because it induces a state of pleasure or reward, it's likely to be repeated again,” said Shah. “We show that these POA cells also embody that rewarding or pleasuring component in sexual behavior.”

While Shah acknowledged that much more research would be needed before this discovery leads to any treatments in humans, it does provide an exciting avenue through which new drugs and treatments can be pursued. Scientists still need to confirm if a similar neuronal circuit exists in the human brain, but there is reason to believe that mice and humans are similar enough that it does.

“These regions that we talked about, the BNSt and the POA, there are anatomically analogous structures in the human brain,” said Shah. “Some studies already show that they're very similar... and we know from non-human primate studies in monkeys that stimulating POA neurons can lead to activation of male sexual behavior. From mouse to human is a big stretch, but the structure seems to be there anatomically.”

While the connection between the two neuron clusters may be important, Shah stressed that brains are complex and this is just a small part of the brain system dedicated to mating.

“We think this circuit does underlie male sexual behavior. I think there are going to be other components to the circuit naturally,” he said. “For example, we don't know which specific sensory neurons sense the external cues in the world. But what we've identified seems to be a central essential set of components.”