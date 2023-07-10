A 32-Inch iMac Could Release Sometime After 2024

After spending two years without a new model, the iMac might finally be getting a new release, this time with a larger, 32-inch screen. That’s according to the most recent subscriber-only edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter, which is written by trusted industry analyst Mark Gurman. In it, he wrote that Apple is “experimenting” with a new 32-inch model set for sometime after 2024.

This follows predictions Gurman made in late June that Apple was working on a 30-inch or larger iMac. Gurman doesn’t expect a release before the end of next year and further anticipates smaller, M3-processor-powered iMacs to come “by early next year.” He had previously pegged these smaller iMacs for a possible release in the second half of 2023.

Taken together, these release date predictions hint at a larger effort to keep the iMac current, rather than leave it on old hardware as it has been since 2021. If these predictions pan out, customers won’t need to wait until 2025 to get an iMac with a current-generation processor–it just won’t have a large screen. And given the lengthy wait for a 32-inch iMac, that model might skip the M3 entirely and go for the M4. This would be good news: Back-to-back iMac releases each featuring new processors would buck Apple’s prior, more conservative release strategy for iMac.