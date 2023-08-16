8BitDo Squeezed 16 Buttons Into Its Micro Wireless Gamepad - The Messenger
8BitDo Squeezed 16 Buttons Into Its Micro Wireless Gamepad

The Micro is available starting today for $25, and supports gaming on Android devices and the Nintendo Switch

Andrew Liszewski
The 8BitDo Micro is an update to the company’s Zero 2 wireless gamepad.8BitDo

Unlike the third-party controllers of the '80s and '90s, which often put visiting friends at a disadvantage, 8BitDo's wireless controllers frequently outperform the hardware included with consoles, thanks to extra features like back paddles. Its new Micro gamepad is designed with extreme portability in mind, but despite looking as small as a Zippo lighter, it still manages to squeeze in 16 buttons.

The Messenger has reached out to 8BitDo to confirm if the Micro is a direct replacement for the Zero 2, the company's previous ultra-compact gamepad, but with a $25 price tag that's just $5 pricier than the Zero 2, the Micro adds on some extra, genuinely premium features.

A gamer using the 8BitDo Micro wireless gamepad to play Animal Crossing on the Nintendo Switch.
With only a digital D-pad, the 8BitDo Micro is better suited to playing 2D games that don't require an analog joystick.8BitDo

Weighing in at just 24.8 grams, including its 180mAh battery (rated for about 10 hours of gameplay between charges), the 8BitDo Micro is both light and tiny. While it lacks an analog joystick, that means it can easily slip it into a pocket without owners having to worry about it getting damaged.

Counting the four directions of the D-pad, 8BitDo boasts that the Micro offers 16 buttons in total, including two pairs of shoulder buttons, plus and minus buttons for use when paired to a Nintendo Switch, four action buttons, and two additional buttons that can be used for screenshots or jumping back to a connected console's home screen.

The 8BitDo Micro gamepad being used as a tiny keyboard with an Apple iPad.
The 8BitDo Micro can also be used as compact keyboard, giving users quick access to keyboard shortcuts.8BitDo

Although official support for gaming with the Micro is limited to the Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and Raspberry Pis running specific operating systems, the gamepad offers an alternate wireless keyboard mode allowing it to also be used with Apple devices running iOS and iPad OS, as well as computers running macOS and Windows.

In keyboard mode, the Micro also supports customization through 8BitDo's Ultimate Software mobile app, allowing each of the 16 buttons to be mapped to a specific keyboard key. That's questionably useful given our alphabet boasts 26 letters, but users of the mobile version of Adobe Photoshop, for example, could use the 8BitDo Micro as a way to quickly activate keyboard shortcuts. Alternately, additional software such as JoyToKey could be used to map keyboard buttons to in-game button presses.

The 8BitDo Micro Bluetooth Gamepad is available now through the company's online store in a blue or green finish, and includes a USB charging cable, as well as a wrist strap.

