Young Stars Emerging in Absence of Top Picks in NBA Summer League

NBA Summer League action continues Wednesday night as this weekend's playoffs approach.

Through five days of play in Las Vegas, the NBA’s young talent have delivered entertaining performances that have showcased their potential as professionals.



With No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama shut down by the San Antonio Spurs after two games and both No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) sidelined by injuries, others have seized the spotlight.

The Rockets (3-0) aren't missing Thompson too much, as second-year power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 35.5 ppg on 48.8% shooting from the field through three games. Second-year forward Tari Eason has helped carry the load with his 23 ppg in two games, while No. 20 pick Cam Whitmore is averaging 17 ppg in three games.

Smith told ESPN in a postgame interview on Friday that he plans to keep playing until the Rockets say otherwise.

The Utah Jazz (2-0) have been carried by the duo of second-year wing Ochai Agbaji and No. 16 pick Keyonte George. The Baylor product trails only Smith in Summer League scoring with 29.5 ppg in two games on 53.8% shooting from the field and 44% from three.

Agbaji scored 21 points in his single appearance against the LA Clippers.

On Thursday, No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets (0-3) will attempt to win their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1), led by the backcourt tandem of Dyson Daniels and and No. 14 pick Jordan Hawkins. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday at 7 p.m. ET, the Indiana Pacers (2-0) will look to remain undefeated against Jaden Hardy and the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) on ESPN. The Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin and Hardy rank first and third respectively in ppg at the shooting guard position with 24.0 and 22.0 ppg.

There will be eight games per day from Wednesday through Friday on NBA TV and the ESPN family of networks. The playoffs will run Saturday through Monday.