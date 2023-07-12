Young Stars Emerging in Absence of Top Picks in NBA Summer League - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Young Stars Emerging in Absence of Top Picks in NBA Summer League

Jabari Smith Jr. and Keyonte George are lighting up the scoreboard in Las Vegas

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 35.5 ppg for the undefeated Houston Rockets in the NBA Summer League. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Summer League action continues Wednesday night as this weekend's playoffs approach.

Through five days of play in Las Vegas, the NBA’s young talent have delivered entertaining performances that have showcased their potential as professionals.

With No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama shut down by the San Antonio Spurs after two games and both No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) and No. 4 pick Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) sidelined by injuries, others have seized the spotlight.

The Rockets (3-0) aren't missing Thompson too much, as second-year power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 35.5 ppg on 48.8% shooting from the field through three games. Second-year forward Tari Eason has helped carry the load with his 23 ppg in two games, while No. 20 pick Cam Whitmore is averaging 17 ppg in three games.

Smith told ESPN in a postgame interview on Friday that he plans to keep playing until the Rockets say otherwise.

Read More

The Utah Jazz (2-0) have been carried by the duo of second-year wing Ochai Agbaji and No. 16 pick Keyonte George. The Baylor product trails only Smith in Summer League scoring with 29.5 ppg in two games on 53.8% shooting from the field and 44% from three.

Agbaji scored 21 points in his single appearance against the LA Clippers.

On Thursday, No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets (0-3) will attempt to win their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1), led by the backcourt tandem of Dyson Daniels and and No. 14 pick Jordan Hawkins. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday at 7 p.m. ET, the Indiana Pacers (2-0) will look to remain undefeated against Jaden Hardy and the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) on ESPN. The Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin and Hardy rank first and third respectively in ppg at the shooting guard position with 24.0 and 22.0 ppg.

There will be eight games per day from Wednesday through Friday on NBA TV and the ESPN family of networks. The playoffs will run Saturday through Monday.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.