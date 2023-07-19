You Can Buy Stock in the Atlanta Braves

At 61-32, the Atlanta Braves have the best record in baseball. Now, you can own a sliver of the franchise.

Starting Wednesday, the Braves are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Index as “Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.” after the team’s owner, Liberty Media, and its stockholders voted on a reorganization to split off the team as an independent, publicly-traded company. The team’s stock has begun trading under the tickers “BATRA” and “BATRK.”

“If you’re a fan of this team, you can also become an owner of this team,” Braves president Derek Schiller told reporters on Tuesday. “That in a way is very exciting. While I don’t think that that translates into necessarily some sort of change in the way we’re going to operate our business, I think it maybe creates even a further connection fans can have with their team.”

The move stoked rumors that the team could soon be for sale as the market for sports franchises remains white-hot. The NFL’s Washington Commanders, NBA’s Phoenix Suns and NHL’s Ottawa Senators sold for record prices this year. English Premier League club Manchester United, owned by a publicly-traded company, could sell for over $6 billion.

The Braves had been considered undervalued because of their unique structure divided into three share classes. The new arrangement as a publicly-traded company would make a sale easier, though chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said there have been no conversations about such a deal.

“The purpose here today is we absolutely want to tell you that it’s business as usual,” McGuirk said. “There are no changes to how we operate.”

The five-time defending National League East champions are looking for their second World Series in three years. Their title in 2021 was their first since 1995. The team’s home attendance last season was 3,129,931, the highest its been since Truist Park opened in 2017; this year home attendance is slightly ahead of that pace.

Atlanta becomes the first publicly-traded Major League Baseball team in 25 years. The Braves join the Toronto Blue Jays (Rogers Communications) and New York Knicks and Rangers (Madison Square Garden Sports) as having corporate owners.