Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge ‘Getting Close’ to Return
The last-place Yankees could use an offensive boost from their injured star
The New York Yankees are in sole possession of last place in the American League East through 95 games for the first time since 1990. It’s not a pretty scene in the Bronx: New York is 50-45, nine games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, and star slugger Aaron Judge has been out since suffering a torn toe ligament on June 3.
After the Yankees’ seventh loss in their last nine games, on Tuesday manager Aaron Boone told Talkin’ Yanks that he doesn’t yet have a return date for Judge but that, “he’s getting close.” He didn’t rule out a return on July 25 against the New York Mets.
“We very reasonably control our own destiny to get into the playoffs,” Boone added.
- New York Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge
- Aaron Judge’s Return Can’t Come Soon Enough for the Yankees
- Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at Umpires
- The Return of Luis Gutierrez (Exclusive)
- Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Remainder of Season for Violating MLB‘s Domestic Violence Policy
Boone said that his involvement in trade talks is minimal, and he receives updates from general manager Brian Cashman. The Yankees have been rumored to be pursuing Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani; the non-waiver trade deadline is August 1.
Asked this week if he considers this edition of the Yankees a championship-caliber team, Boone told reporters: “It’s baseball. Major League Baseball. Save it with that question. We’ve got two and a half months to put ourselves in a position to be championship-caliber. It’s on us. We’ve got to go prove that.”
