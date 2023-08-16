Yankees Record More Errors Than Hits Against Braves, Fall to .500

The New York Yankees took their 60th loss of the season on Tuesday in a 5-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves. New York had just one hit while recording two errors in the game.

The team's only hit came in the second inning when DJ LeMehieu singled off Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder. The Yankees didn't record a hit in the final seven innings of the game and grounded into four double plays.

"It sucks," New York manager Aaron Boone said after the game. "We're just not playing well enough, and that starts with me and everyone on down. We just have to be better. It's a broken record right now."

The loss dropped the Yankees to 60-60 on the season, placing them a season-high 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third wild card spot in the American League. The team is alone in last place in the American League East and are 3.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for fourth place.

New York has gone 12-22 since July 4, and is now currently on a four-game losing streak. The team hasn't won a series since a three-game sweep against the Kansas City Royals on July 23.

"We're not showing up," Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said after the game. "That's what it comes down to, we're not showing up when we need to. Especially down the stretch right now, and we've gotten every opportunity to keep ourselves in the race. But we're not capitalizing on what we need to."

The Yankees haven't been .500 since the second week of the 2022 season when they started 5-5. They haven't been under .500 since May 1 of the 2021 season when they were 13-14. It is the first time since 1995 that the Yankees' record is .500 or worse this late in a season.

If the Yankees lose to the Braves again on Wednesday, they will be 60-61, which would be the first time the team has been under .500 this late in a season since they were 60-61 in September of 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN.